Newcastle boss Eddie Howe reflects on how Alexander Isak’s strike to force a Liverpool move changed their relationship, as Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade prepare to fill the striker’s role.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has opened up on how Alexander Isak’s manner of exit from the club has changed his relationship with the Swede.

The pair worked together for three years after the 25-year-old striker arrived from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2022, becoming one of the squad’s key players and achieving notable success together with Howe.

Isak featured under Howe in 109 appearances, scoring 62 goals, including one in the historic EFL Cup final triumph over Liverpool last season.

However, the Swede did not leave the club on the best terms, as he went on strike when the Reds came knocking in the summer in an effort to force a move.

Isak eventually secured a deadline day transfer to Liverpool for a British record fee of £125m, while Howe looked elsewhere to find a replacement target man.

Howe opens up on "turning point" of changed relationship with Isak

Speaking to reporters via BBC, Howe revealed that his relationship with the Swede is no longer the same and that the change came the moment Isak went on strike to force a move.

"Alex and I always enjoyed a great relationship," he said. "I loved working with him. I hope he enjoyed working with us.

"It was mutually beneficial. We helped him become the player he in part is today and he helped us as a team achieve some unbelievable milestones and was part of a very successful team.

"The moment he went on strike our relationship did change and that was probably a turning point in our relationship."

How would Howe line up with Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade?

While Newcastle lost Isak to Liverpool this summer, they reinforced their attack with Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade.

Both players appear in contention to fill the gap in the number nine role left by Isak, but using them interchangeably may not be a strategy Howe is considering given their cost.

Wissa was bought from Brentford for £55m, while Woltemade arrived from Stuttgart for close to £70m, so it is possible both players could feature together up front.

However, Howe revealed that Wissa sustained an injury during the international break and will not feature for the Tyneside side in this weekend’s home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

As a result, Woltemade is expected to lead the line on Saturday, and with no confirmed update yet on Wissa’s return, the former Stuttgart forward has time to prove himself in the number nine role without significant competition.