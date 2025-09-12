Eddie Howe provides the latest update on the fitness of his Newcastle United squad ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe has provided the latest update on the fitness of his Newcastle United squad ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park.

The Magpies return to top-flight action following the international break and they are still searching for their first win of the new campaign having picking up just two points from a possible nine available.

Newcastle come up against a Wolves outfit who have lost each of their opening three league matches and Howe has confirmed that he will be without the services of two new signings.

Deadline day arrival Yoane Wissa is unavailable to make his Magpies debut after the striker sustained a knee injury on international duty with DR Congo earlier this week, while midfielder Jacob Ramsey is sidelined for several weeks after suffering an ankle injury on his full debut in the 0-0 draw at Leeds United a fortnight ago.

"Unfortunately, [Wissa] won't make this game,” Howe said at a press conference on Friday. “I saw him for the first time yesterday and he's feeling the effects of the [knee] injury sustained just before he came off [while on international duty]. We're going to have to see how he is.

Newcastle signings Wissa, Ramsey ruled out with injuries

"He's an established Premier League goalscorer which is very difficult to find. He's got really good qualities and [had] an outstanding few years, with history of scoring goals.

"He's done well against us and been a difficult player for us to handle when we've come up against him and I admire the journey he's been on to get to this point because it's not been easy for him. He's had big steps to make in his career but he has always adjusted and made them. Hopefully, he can do the same with us."

On Ramsey, Howe added: "Jacob is the only other injury concern and he'll miss the game. He's suffered from that tackle against Leeds, his ankle swelled up at half-time and he had to come off.

"Unfortunately, I think he'll be missing until the next international break so that's a big blow.”

Anthony Gordon will serve the second of his three-match ban this weekend, but Howe has revealed that Joelinton is “fit ana available” after recovering from a groin issue, while club-record signing Nick Woltemade is ready to make his debut against Wolves.

Woltemade set for debut, Joelinton available to return

"Joelinton has trained,” said Howe. “He's been fit and available, he's been out on the training pitch and is looking good. Really happy to welcome him back, such an important player.

"[Woltemade is] fine [for Wolves]. He's trained well and we're really pleased with how he's looked in the first couple of days. Big change for him, big opportunity for him.

"He's got a great nature, a great character. He's very calm and he's gone straight into our training and not looked out of place. He's shown his qualities. We're really pleased with how he's settled in."

Woltemade, signed from Stuttgart for around £69m, is set to become the fourth German player to play in the Premier League for Newcastle after Dietmar Hamann, Loris Karius and fellow summer signing Malick Thiaw.

The 6ft 6in striker scored five goals in his final seven appearances for Stuttgart across all competitions, and only eight Bundesliga players netted more goals in all tournaments in 2024-25 than Woltemade (17).

Newcastle turned their attention to Woltemade, and in particular Wissa, after failing to sign Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, who will miss Saturday’s match at St James’ Park due to injury.