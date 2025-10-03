Eddie Howe reaffirmed his commitment to Newcastle United despite reports suggesting that Manchester United may view him as a replacement for under-fire head coach Ruben Amorim.

Following a disastrous 2024-25 campaign, Amorim has struggled to get the best out of a floundering Man United squad that has picked up just seven points from their opening six Premier League games, whilst also crashing out to Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup second round.

The Red Devils suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat at Brentford last weekend to pile more pressure on Amorim, who will take charge of his 50th game as the club’s head coach at home against Sunderland on Saturday.

It is thought that Man United have no immediate plans to sack Amorim, but should the Red Devils suffer defeat at the hands of newly-promoted opposition this weekend, then his situation could soon change.

One name who has recently been linked with a move to Old Trafford is Newcastle boss Howe, while the likes of Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner and former England manager Gareth Southgate also believed to be in the frame.

However, Howe has played down rumours of a high-profile switch to the red side of Manchester and has declared his unwavering loyalty to Newcastle, where he has spent the last four years in charge.

Howe “100%” committed to Newcastle as he shuts down Man Utd talk

Speaking at a press conference on Friday ahead of Newcastle’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Howe said: "My commitment is that I am all in. I am 100% here and always have been.

"My family are still here and we are fighting every day to make a success of what we are doing. The season ahead could be a wonderful thing and that is what I want to focus on."

Howe himself has endured some difficult results this term with Newcastle, who sit one point and one place behind Man United in the Premier League table, but the 47-year-old and his squad are grateful that they continue to be met with rapturous applause from supporters as they leave the field of play.

"It is never lost on me, the response to disappointing results is fundamentally important, not just to me but to the players,” said Howe.

"For me, as much as defeats pain me, it is the worst a manager can feel to be honest. You want to thank everybody who has come to support us then put the defeat into context.

"All I ever ask is the supporters give the players every ounce while the game is going on. Then after the game it is my feeling that the supporters are free to express themselves how they wish.

Howe motivated to remain at Newcastle for years to come

"If that is in a positive way that is so gratefully received, because it keeps us together and keeps the feeling for the players the next week.

"It leaves them free to think about football and no distractions, so it is gratefully received, appreciated and never taken for granted because I know we are in a results business."

Howe continued: "It's never gone away, for me, the fragility of the profession that I'm in. Partly, I think that's healthy for me, though, because it drives me to work as hard as I do, because I want to stay in the job that I'm doing, and I want to be successful at it.

"You know I'm a believer and I was the same in my playing career, you take your eye off the ball for a second, you get lazy, or you get used to the same habits, that's not going to work, that's not going to bring you results.

"You've got to continually think and push boundaries and get better, and to do that takes a lot of energy and a look of thought, which drives the people around me mad, I'm sure, but for me, that's part of what drives me and propels me forward."

Since taking the reins at Newcastle in 2021, Howe has won 91, drawn 40 and lost 51 of his 182 games in charge (50% win rate) and successfully steered the club to their first major trophy in 70 years last season when they won the EFL Cup.