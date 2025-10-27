Sports Mole looks at how Tottenham Hotspur could line up in Wednesday's EFL Cup fourth-round contest with Newcastle United.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank will again be without the services of nine first-team players for Wednesday's EFL Cup fourth-round contest with Newcastle United.

James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (ankle), Yves Bissouma (muscle), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Ben Davies (muscle), Cristian Romero (groin), Destiny Udogie (knee) remain out of action for the North London club.

Frank will make changes to the side that took to the field for the first whistle against Everton on Sunday.

Antonin Kinsky should feature between the sticks, while Mathys Tel, Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray are also expected to be in the first XI for Spurs.

Joao Palhinha could drop into the middle of the defence, having featured in that area against Doncaster Rovers in the last round of the competition.

Pedro Porro is likely to retain his spot at right-back, while there should be a spot in the final third of the field for Brennan Johnson, who scored in the last round against Doncaster.

Junai Byfield, 16, could also be in line for some first-team minutes, with the defender on the bench against Everton due to the team's injury problems.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup: Kinsky; Porro, Palhinha, Danso, Spence; Gray, Bentancur, Bergvall; Johnson, Tel, Odobert

