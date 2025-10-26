Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur's fourth round EFL Cup clash.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are set to meet in an all-Premier League fourth round clash in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

The Magpies head into this match off the back of securing a dramatic late victory against Fulham in the league, while Spurs hammered Everton 3-0 in their last outing.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details on how to watch this EFL Cup clash.

What time does Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur kick off?

This EFL Cup clash will kick off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday evening.

Where is Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur being played?

Tottenham Hotspur will travel north to face the Magpies at St James' Park, the famous 52,409 capacity stadium where Newcastle have won all of their last three clashes with Spurs.

How to watch Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur in the UK

TV channels

This match will be one of the most widely broadcast fixtures of the campaign on UK television, and will be available to watch live on ITV1 and Sky Sports Main Event TV channels.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the clash on ITVX for free, or on NOW UK or the Sky Sports+ app with the relevant subscriptions.

Highlights

Key moments such as goals and red cards will be posted on the ITV Football and Sky Sports X (formerly Twitter) accounts, and highlights will be available on the Sky Sports+ app after the final whistle.

Who will win Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur?

Newcastle United have enjoyed their matchups with Tottenham Hotspur in recent years, especially at St James' Park, where they have won all of their last three encounters with Spurs.

The Magpies have emerged victorious in five of the last six meetings with Spurs, with Tottenham Hotspur managing a sole victory in that time - a 4-1 win at their home ground.

Spurs will fancy their chances heading into this meeting, though, as Thomas Frank's side are unbeaten away from home across all competitions this season, while the Magpies have already lost three times at their home stadium.

