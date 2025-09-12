Sports Mole rounds up the injury and suspension news ahead of Newcastle's clash with Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers meet at St James' Park in the Premier League on Saturday both looking to halt winless starts to the campaign.

Only four sides are yet to taste victory this season, with these two both being part of that unwanted group, while Wolves are the only club yet to earn a point.

NEWCASTLE

Out: Anthony Gordon (suspended)

Doubtful: Joelinton (knock), Jacob Ramsey (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes

WOLVES

Out: Leon Chiwome (knee), Enso Gonzalez (knee)

Doubtful: Hugo Bueno (knock), Ki-Jana Hoever (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Jose Sa; S Bueno, Agbadou, Krejci; R Gomes, J Gomes, Bellegarde, Moller Wolfe; Fer Lopez, Strand Larsen, Arias



Andrew Delaney Written by

No Data Analysis info