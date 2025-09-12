Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers meet at St James' Park in the Premier League on Saturday both looking to halt winless starts to the campaign.
Only four sides are yet to taste victory this season, with these two both being part of that unwanted group, while Wolves are the only club yet to earn a point.
NEWCASTLE vs. WOLVES
NEWCASTLE
Out: Anthony Gordon (suspended)
Doubtful: Joelinton (knock), Jacob Ramsey (ankle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes
WOLVES
Out: Leon Chiwome (knee), Enso Gonzalez (knee)
Doubtful: Hugo Bueno (knock), Ki-Jana Hoever (knee)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Jose Sa; S Bueno, Agbadou, Krejci; R Gomes, J Gomes, Bellegarde, Moller Wolfe; Fer Lopez, Strand Larsen, Arias
