Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe provides a fresh update on the fitness of his squad before Wednesday's Champions League clash with Union SG.

Newcastle United will be without injured defender Tino Livramento for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Belgian outfit Union SG.

The 22-year-old did not travel with the Magpies squad to Belgium on Tuesday after he was stretchered off with a knee injury in the 2-1 home defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Livramento sustained the injury after falling awkwardly and Newcastle are now seeking a second opinion on the full-back’s issue after seeing a specialist.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Howe said: "The journey was good - it was a very quick flight for us. We will train this afternoon. The squad is in a pretty good place, minus Tino (Livramento).

“We're still awaiting feedback on the extent of his injury, but apart from that we are okay.”

In the absence of Livramento, Kieran Trippier is expected to earn a recall at right-back or right wing-back, depending on whether Howe opts to deploy a three-man or four-man defence against Union SG.

Schar, Hall in contention to play for Newcastle against Union SG

On a positive note, centre-back Fabian Schar has travelled to Belgium and “is back in the squad" for Wednesday’s game after missing the last three matches through concussion protocols.

Schar took a powerful shot to the face in Newcastle’s 2-1 defeat to Barcelona on matchday one of the Champions League a fortnight ago, forcing him to miss games against Bournemouth, Bradford City and Arsenal.

Newcastle have also been boosted by the return of Lewis Hall, who has been included in Howe’s travelling squad after missing the defeat to Arsenal with an unspecified issue.

Howe offered a positive update on Hall when speaking the reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Gunners, saying: "We hope [he will travel to Belgium]. Lewis was suffering a little bit of fatigue in his body today. But we hope he’ll be available."

The Magpies boss has since revealed that a final call on the fitness of his players will be made after their last training session before their clash with Union SG.

“We'll make a decision after training on how the players look physically,” Howe said on Tuesday. “Arsenal was another really physical game for us, a tough game mentally, but physically it was a big output game for us so we will try and make the right decision in terms of team selection to make sure everyone is fresh."

Meanwhile, summer signings Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey remain sidelined with respective knee and ankle injuries, with the pair targeting a return after October’s international break.

No Data Analysis info