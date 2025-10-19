Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League encounter between Newcastle United and Benfica.

Looking to record consecutive victories in the Champions League for the first time since February 2003, Newcastle United welcome Jose Mourinho’s Benfica to St James’ Park on Tuesday night.

The Magpies, who dismantled Union St Gilloise 4-0 on matchday two, will look to put Saturday’s Premier League setback against Brighton & Hove Albion behind them, while the Reds – still chasing their first point of the league phase – head into the clash following a domestic cup victory over Chaves, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.

NEWCASTLE

Out: Lewis Hall (hamstring), Tino Livramento (knee), Yoane Wissa (knee)

Doubtful: Joelinton (knock)

Sports Mole’s predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Miley, Tonali, Guimaraes; Gordon, Woltemade, Murphy

BENFICA

Out: Bruma (Achilles tendon), Alexander Bah (knee), Manu Silva (knee), Gianluca Prestianni (international duty with Argentina U-20):

Sports Mole’s predicted XI: Trubin; Dedic, A Silva, Otamendi, Dahl; Barrenechea, Rios; Ausnes, Sudakov, Lukebakio; Pavlidis



Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

No Data Analysis info