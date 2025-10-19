Looking to record consecutive victories in the Champions League for the first time since February 2003, Newcastle United welcome Jose Mourinho’s Benfica to St James’ Park on Tuesday night.
The Magpies, who dismantled Union St Gilloise 4-0 on matchday two, will look to put Saturday’s Premier League setback against Brighton & Hove Albion behind them, while the Reds – still chasing their first point of the league phase – head into the clash following a domestic cup victory over Chaves, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.
NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. BENFICA
NEWCASTLE
Out: Lewis Hall (hamstring), Tino Livramento (knee), Yoane Wissa (knee)
Doubtful: Joelinton (knock)
Sports Mole’s predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Miley, Tonali, Guimaraes; Gordon, Woltemade, Murphy
BENFICA
Out: Bruma (Achilles tendon), Alexander Bah (knee), Manu Silva (knee), Gianluca Prestianni (international duty with Argentina U-20):
Sports Mole’s predicted XI: Trubin; Dedic, A Silva, Otamendi, Dahl; Barrenechea, Rios; Ausnes, Sudakov, Lukebakio; Pavlidis
