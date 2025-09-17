Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Thursday’s Champions League clash between Newcastle United and Barcelona.

Newcastle United kick-start their campaign in the League Phase of the 2025-26 Champions League with a mouthwatering contest against Spanish giants Barcelona at St James’ Park on Thursday night.

While the Magpies secured a narrow 1-0 home win over Wolves in the Premier League last weekend, their Catalan counterparts thrashed Valencia 6-0 in La Liga last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

NEWCASTLE

Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Jacob Ramsey (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon

BARCELONA

Out: Lamine Yamal (groin), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Gavi (knee), Alejandro Balde (hamstring)

Doubtful: Frenkie de Jong (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J. Garcia; Kounde, E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin; Casado, Pedri; Raphinha, Fermin, Rashford; Lewandowski

No Data Analysis info