Champions League | League Stage
Sep 18, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
NewcastleNewcastle United
vs.
Barcelona

Team News: Newcastle vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Senior Reporter
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Thursday’s Champions League clash between Newcastle United and Barcelona.

Newcastle United kick-start their campaign in the League Phase of the 2025-26 Champions League with a mouthwatering contest against Spanish giants Barcelona at St James’ Park on Thursday night.

While the Magpies secured a narrow 1-0 home win over Wolves in the Premier League last weekend, their Catalan counterparts thrashed Valencia 6-0 in La Liga last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.


NEWCASTLE UNITED vs. BARCELONA

Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong pictured on March 5, 2025

NEWCASTLE

Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Jacob Ramsey (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon

BARCELONA

Out: Lamine Yamal (groin), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Gavi (knee), Alejandro Balde (hamstring)

Doubtful: Frenkie de Jong (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J. Garcia; Kounde, E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin; Casado, Pedri; Raphinha, Fermin, Rashford; Lewandowski

Written by
Oliver Thomas
