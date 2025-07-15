Sports Mole previews Thursday's MLS clash between Nashville SC and Columbus Crew, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Third hosts fourth in the MLS Eastern Conference on Wednesday night as Nashville SC host the Columbus Crew in round 23's action at Geodis Park.

An inspired Lionel Messi brace for Inter Miami put paid to the Boys in Gold’s 12-match unbeaten league run, which they seek to restart against one of the division’s other in-form sides, the Crew, who enter this week’s fixture riding a five-match unbeaten streak.

Match preview

Nashville went into the weekend having not tasted MLS defeat since April's 3-0 hammering at Seattle Sounders, their third loss in four matches at that time.

That setback marked the start of a positive run for BJ Callaghan's side, who then recorded eight wins and a draw before travelling to Miami.

Entering that fixture on a four-match winning streak, the away side could not resist more Messi magic in the 2-1 defeat, which saw them slip to only their fifth loss of the year.

Aiming to return to winning ways, Callaghan's men, unbeaten at home since late March's 2-1 loss to FC Cincinnati, seek to secure maximum points.

However, the Crew must find a way to break down a defence that has let in just nine goals at home in 11 games at GEODIS Park this season.

To do that, Wilfried Nancy's men need to improve on their away results, where they have secured four wins in 10 matches.

However, the Black and Gold’s promising start away from home has turned into a dismal run, with just five points from 15 available, scoring nine and conceding 12 during this period.

Nonetheless, the Crew last claimed maximum points on the road when they came back from two goals down to upset second-placed FC Cincinnati.

Having benefitted from facing a top-ranked side to end their winless away streak, the fourth-placed side, aiming to overtake Nashville, seek maximum points to possibly finish the round in third, second, or first, with league leaders Philadelphia Union and second-placed Cincinnati just two and one point ahead of the clubs tied on 41 points heading into Wednesday night.

Conversely, Inter Miami could leapfrog either side if they secure a win and Javier Mascherano's men claim maximum points against Cincinnati.

Team News

Sam Surridge is tied with Inter Miami's Messi atop the goalscoring charts, and the forward will back himself to add to his 16 goals on Wednesday night.

Jacob Shaffelburg, who went off after 54 minutes against Inter Miami, will be assessed before the midweek fixture; Alex Muyl could replace the wide attacker in Callaghan's lineup.

Thus, Shaffelburg could join Maximus Ekk, Taylor Washington and Tyler Boyd on the sidelines for the midweek match.

Diego Rossi was instrumental in the roaring comeback from two goals down against Cincinnati, increasing his tally to 11 goals — he also has three assists this season — and the Uruguayan attacking midfielder aims to be decisive against Nashville.

While Malte Amundsen (knee), Rudy Camacho (thigh) and Nicholas Hagen (thigh) are likely to miss out, Jacen Russell-Rowe will be assessed by the away side after seemingly picking up a knock last time out.

Nashville SC possible starting lineup:

Willis; Najar, Palacios, Maher, Lovitz; Tagseth, Yazbek; Qasem, Mukhtar, Muyl; Surridge

Columbus Crew possible starting lineup:

Schulte; Moreira, Zawadzki, Cherberko; Aliyu, Nagbe, Chambost, Arfsten; Rossi, Gazdag; Russell-Rowe

We say: Nashville SC 2-1 Columbus Crew

The Crew will undoubtedly be boosted by their comeback against Cincinnati from two goals down last time out, but Nashville are a different proposition on their patch.

With only nine goals conceded at home all season, the hosts are favourites to secure maximum points for their eighth win as hosts in 2025.

