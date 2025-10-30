Sports Mole previews Saturday's Major League Soccer clash between Nashville SC and Inter Miami, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Nashville SC’s relatively successful MLS season appears to be falling apart after they lost game one of three against Inter Miami, but with the second game on November 1, they have a chance to restore some shine.

The hosts already won their first-ever trophy in the form of the US Open title, but their hopes of securing their maiden MLS Cup will be over if they can not find a way to beat the visitors.

Match preview

Nashville are probably sick of the sight of Inter Miami, especially after they had to host them on decision day and then travel to Florida for the first game in the Best of Three Series.

The Coyotes did not trouble Inter much last week, applying an extremely defensive approach to the game that resulted in a one-sided fixture.

Head coach BJ Callaghan switched things up for the final 15 minutes in that game, which saw them cause Miami some problems, and it produced fruit in the form of a goal, but it was too little, too late.

The coach might learn from his mistakes and take a different approach to the home leg, perhaps, because they have only lost two of the last 16 games that they have hosted at Goedis Park.

After conceding eight goals in two consecutive matches against this opponent, the Yotes must aim for the high-risk, high-reward type of game because when trying to limit the damage, they still conceded three goals.

The Herons should be full of confidence heading to Tennessee, not just because they have beaten Nashville in their two most recent head-to-heads, but also because they have won the last six consecutive meetings, while remaining unbeaten across the previous 10 clashes in all competitions.

Miami narrowly missed out on retaining their Supporters’ Shield title in the regular season, but surely they have their eyes on the big prize.

For head coach Javier Mascherano, that would be the cherry on the top of a decent campaign, considering their time at the Club World Cup.

However, to get to the promised land, Miami must try to see off the hosts in game two, which will see them face either FC Cincinnati or Columbus Crew in the semi-finals.

If they do not get the job done this weekend, the Herons will have to go back to Fort Lauderdale and try to win it on November 8.

Nashville SC Major League Soccer form:

LLWDLL

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

DLWWWW

Team News

There are no fresh injury concerns for the hosts, with Wyatt Meyer (foot), Julian Gaines (thigh), Jonny Perez (thigh) and Taylor Washington (knee) all ruled out of game two.

Just like last week, Ahmed Qasem is still nursing an ankle injury, so he is a doubt for this, but Callaghan can count on the pair of Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge for attacking impetus.

The two of them combined for 40 goals in the regular season, accounting for 69% of the team’s goals.

Good news for Miami fans, Lionel Messi extended his contract to stay at the club until 2028, which means he will be plying his trade at their all-new stadium, the Miami Freedom Park, next year.

The Argentine captain has 12 goals and 10 assists in his last nine appearances, and has already scooped the Golden Boot, while he was one goal contribution shy of matching Carlos Vela’s 49 single-season goal contributions.

Mascherano might be tempted to go with the same team that started last week, especially since they had Nashville’s number from the first whistle.

Nashville SC possible starting lineup:

Willis; Najar, Zimmerman, Palacios, Lovitz; Brugman, Acosta, Muyl; Boyd, Mukhtar, Surridge

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

Rios; Fray, Allen, Maxi Falcon, Alba; Allende, De Paul, Busquets, Rodriguez; Messi; Suarez

We say: Nashville SC 1-2 Inter Miami

Miami’s team are just too strong to defeat, and having won their previous two visits here, the Herons will take some stopping.

