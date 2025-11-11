Napoli team header

Antonio Conte's Napoli future: Could fiery boss leave Naples months after Scudetto success?

Naples bombshell: Conte ‘set for talks’ with De Laurentiis
Antonio Conte encounters turbulence in his Napoli tenure as rumours of resignation circulate.


Antonio Conte’s future at Napoli is uncertain months after guiding the Naples outfit to a fourth Serie A crown and second in three years following their 2022-23 success. 

Conte’s success in year one has been followed with a mixed start to the 2025-26 season, with the Partenopei slipping to fourth in the table after their 2-0 defeat by Bologna before the international break. 

While they are only two points off the league-leading Inter Milan, winning just two of their last seven across all competitions and a disappointing start in the league phase of the Champions League have reportedly left Conte unhappy.

The Azzurri are 24th in Europe's premier club competition, having secured just one victory from four, with a 6-2 humiliation at PSV Eindhoven especially hurtful.

Reports from Italy indicate that the recent decline in results, including the latest defeat in Emilia-Romagna, has led Conte to reconsider his position in Naples.

Is Conte set to leave Napoli?

Napoli head coach Antonio Conte on March 30, 2025

According to Il Mattino, Conte and Napoli supremo Aurelia De Laurentiis are expected to meet during the international break. 

The report suggests that the fiery manager could offer to resign as Partenopei head coach amid a decline in results. 

However, the source subsequently clarifies that any news of the former Chelsea and Inter boss leaving the defending Serie A champions is remote, with De Laurentiis not expected to accept his departure. 

That reported stance is due to the club’s current league standing not being fatal, given that Napoli are only two points off the top of Serie A, while qualification to the Champions League last 16, albeit via the knockout playoffs, is also feasible. 

Antonio Conte’s Napoli future: Has De Laurentiis’s post calmed frayed nerves?

Napoli coach Antonio Conte on December 29, 2024

With the Napoli supremo’s stance unclear before the expected meeting with Conte, De Laurentiis’s post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday seemed to suggest that a change was not imminent. 

“I’ve come across this ‘fairytale’ of Conte’s resignation,” De Laurentiis wrote on X, via Football Italia. “I love social media because it’s a fast way to share your thoughts. As I’m sure you’re aware, not every thought is correct or sharable.   

“There has always been a special harmony between myself and Conte. 

“To the supporters who have read some of this nonsense, I say: I’m proud to have a real man like Antonio Conte by my side, and by the side of Napoli, and by the side of the players. He sacrifices every second of his life for his profession, with extreme generosity and dedication.  

“This is the biggest guarantee one can give to a club, to the players and to the demanding fans of a club like Napoli.”

De Laurentiis’s remarks suggest that Conte will remain in situ for the time being, but that outlook could change if results do not improve after the international break. 

Anthony Brown

