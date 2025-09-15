Conte teases Manchester United after Hojlund’s debut

Rasmus Hojlund makes an immediate impact on his Napoli debut, scoring in a 3-1 Serie A victory over Fiorentina on Saturday following his summer move from Manchester United.

Rasmus Hojlund made an immediate impact on his Napoli debut, scoring in a 3-1 Serie A victory over Fiorentina on Saturday, following his summer move from Manchester United.

The Danish striker joined the Italian outfit after struggling to cement a place under Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford, with the arrival of Benjamin Sesko pushing him further down the pecking order. Hojlund left Manchester with a record of 26 goals and six assists in 95 appearances in all competitions.

Speaking after the win, Napoli manager Antonio Conte drew a humorous comparison with another former Manchester United player now thriving in Naples.

"Hojlund is only 22. We signed him from Manchester United after seeing the luck McTominay brought us," Conte joked during his post-match press conference.

Conte hoping to unlock Hojlund’s potential

The Italian manager referenced Scott McTominay, who departed United for Napoli in August 2024. The Scottish midfielder has since become a key figure in the team and was recently named on the 30-man shortlist for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

Although Hojlund had initially hoped to stay at Manchester United, a return to Serie A—where he previously featured for Atalanta BC—emerged as the most promising route. AC Milan were reportedly interested, but Napoli moved quickly to secure his services following Romelu Lukaku’s injury.

"We know his qualities. He has great potential and can improve further. You can tell he is a young man with a bright future," said Conte.

Hojlund to Napoli: Loan deal with future clause

Hojlund has joined Napoli on an initial one-year loan deal for a fee of around £5.1m (€6m). The agreement includes a mandatory purchase clause set at £37.5m (€44m), triggered should performance-related targets be met.

Hojlund appeared enthusiastic after scoring on his debut, celebrating with his teammates and hinting at a promising partnership with Kevin De Bruyne, another recent addition at Napoli.

After a challenging spell in English football, the 22-year-old will be hoping that his time in Naples can help reignite his career.

This article was originally published on Trivela.