Sports Mole previews Saturday's MLS Playoffs clash between CF Montreal and New York City FC, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In match two of a three-game homestand, CF Montreal will welcome New York City FC to Saputo Stadium in what will be the first MLS weekend since the international break.

Earlier this week, Le CFM were beaten 3-1 by FC Cincinnati, as they remain bottom of the Eastern Conference table, while NYCFC are eighth, having won their last league fixture 4-0 versus Atlanta United.

Match preview

The winning ways of CF Montreal were short-lived as this team continue to search for that elusive first league victory on home soil following a dismal display on Wednesday.

Le CFM have conceded a combined 14 goals in their previous four regular-season affairs at Saputo Stadium after allowing a goal or fewer in their opening four home matches of this competition.

Marco Donadel’s men have collected just three combined points at home in MLS this year and remain the only side in the competition thus far without a home triumph.

Of their league-low 16 goals scored thus far, 10 have come in the second half, while 23 of their 36 goals conceded have occurred in the final 45 minutes of play.

They have not won a home fixture in this competition since October 2024 (2-0 over New York City), and on Saturday they are in danger of losing three successive matches in Montreal for the first time since 2017.

Montreal have won their last two regular-season encounters against the Pigeons, without conceding a single goal in either of those outings, including a 2-0 triumph at Saputo Stadium last year.

The international break may not have come at an ideal time for New York City FC, who were coming off a massive high over two weeks ago against Atlanta.

Coming into this match, the Boys in Blue have suffered just one defeat in their previous six league fixtures, and have a chance to equal their longest unbeaten run of the season on Saturday.

Nearly half of their goals scored in the 2025 regular season have come in recent matches, as the Pigeons have netted a combined 11 times in their last five games, with 24 goals scored in 18 matchdays this year.

Five of their next six MLS affairs take place away from home, and this side have collected at least a point in their previous three matches as the visitors with two clean sheets.

Pascal Jansen’s men have shown plenty of resilience throughout the 2025 campaign, earning nine points so far when conceding the opening goal in a league fixture.

New York City have points in three of their last four competitive matches at Saputo Stadium, while winning their only prior visit on Canadian soil this year back in April (1-0 over Toronto).

Team News

On Wednesday Montreal were missing Hennadiy Synchuk and Bryce Duke due to lower body issues, Giacomo Vrioni sat out with an elbow injury, while Fabian Herbers was sidelined because of an ankle problem.

Canadian international Nathan Saliba completed a move to Belgian giants Anderlecht on Thursday, while Joel Waterman (Canada) and Olger Escobar (Guatemala) will not be available on Saturday as Canada face Guatemala in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-finals the following day.

Prince Osei Owusu was able to salvage something late for Le CFM in midweek, netting in the 90th minute, his team-leading seventh of the competition this year.

As for New York City, Jacob Arroyave sat out of their previous match because of a knee injury, while Malachi Jones was sidelined once again due to a leg issue.

They will be without first-choice goalkeeper Matt Freese this weekend as the US are in the quarter-finals of the Gold Cup, taking on teammate Alonso Martinez and Costa Rica on Sunday.

Hannes Wolf netted a brace in their previous match, putting him in a tie with Martinez for first on the team, each with eight MLS goals, with Monsef Bakrar and Maximiliano Moralez also scoring and Tomas Romero collecting his first clean sheet of the campaign.

CF Montreal possible starting lineup:

Sirois; Bugaj, Campbell, Neal, Petrasso; Piette, Loturi; Sealy, Clark, Pearce; Owusu

New York City FC possible starting lineup:

Romero; O’Toole, Martins, Haak, Risa; Perea, Moralez; Ojeda, Fernandez, Wolf; Bakrar

We say: CF Montreal 1-0 New York City FC

Four of New York City’s six MLS defeats this season have come versus sides currently outside the playoff picture and we believe even the lowly Montreal will feel pretty good about their chances facing a team they have had success against lately.

