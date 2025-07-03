Sports Mole previews Saturday's MLS Playoffs clash between CF Montreal and Inter Miami, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fresh off their first home triumph of the 2025 MLS campaign, CF Montreal wrap up a three-game homestand on Saturday by welcoming Inter Miami to Saputo Stadium.

Last weekend Le CFM defeated New York City FC 1-0, while the Herons have not played a league fixture since late May when they crushed the Columbus Crew 5-1.

Match preview

That elusive first home victory of the 2025 domestic campaign finally happened on Saturday as Montreal concluded the month of June on a positive note.

With two wins from their previous three league contests, the Canadians are slowly digging themselves out of the Eastern Conference basement, currently three points below Atlanta United heading into this weekend.

Marco Donadel’s men have a chance this weekend not only to potentially move out of last place but also win consecutive matches for the first time all season.

Four times in MLS this year, Le CFM have been ahead at the half and have yet to lose when leading after 45 minutes, winning their last two games in that position.

Montreal have conceded just one goal in the opening half of their last three home fixtures but have only scored five times in the first 45 minutes of a league game at Saputo Stadium all year.

Le CFM have points in six of their previous seven home contests versus MLS clubs based in Florida, holding Orlando City to a 0-0 draw in April, their first point domestically for them in Montreal this season.

With their Club World Cup aspirations having gone up in smoke last weekend, Inter Miami seek to make up ground in the Supporters Shield standings.

Javier Mascherano’s men were destroyed by reigning UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday (4-0) but head into this weekend on a three-match MLS unbeaten run.

At the moment 11 points separate them from the Philadelphia Union for first in the league, though the Herons have four games in hand on the five teams above them in the East.

Miami have been unstoppable in the attacking third domestically in recent times, netting three or more goals in five of their seven league contests in May, while they did not have a single regular season affair last month because of the Club World Cup.

A year ago, Miami had the joint-most away wins in the regular season (11), though they have struggled on the road of late, going winless in their last three league fixtures as the visitors, conceding a combined 10 goals over that run.

The Herons have won their last two meetings with Le CFM in this competition, coming from two goals down to win this exact fixture last year 3-2, their first-ever triumph at Saputo Stadium.

CF Montreal Major League Soccer form:

Inter Miami Major League Soccer Form:

Inter Miami form (all competitions):

Team News

A sore knee kept Caden Clark out of the Montreal lineup last weekend, Giacomo Vrioni sat out with an elbow issue, Jalen Neal had an ankle problem and Fabian Herbers was sidelined with a hamstring strain.

Although Joel Waterman will be back from the CONCACAF Gold Cup, he will have to serve a yellow card suspension on Saturday, while Olger Escobar should be available after Guatemala were knocked out of that competition by the USA (2-1) in the semi-finals this week despite him scoring in that match.

Victor Loturi had the only goal for Le CFM in their shutout victory versus NYCFC, while Jonathan Sirois made two stops to collect a clean sheet between the sticks.

The Herons could be missing Gonzalo Lujan due to an unknown issue, Yannick Bright has a muscle injury, Drake Callender is dealing with a sore groin and David Ruiz is questionable because of a strain.

Despite being taken out at half-time in their previous MLS affair, Oscar Ustari played every minute between the sticks at the Club World Cup, while Jordi Alba featured in the final three games of that competition after missing their last league fixture with a muscle injury.

Lionel Messi netted a brace in their victory over Columbus, with the other Miami goals coming courtesy of Luis Suarez, Fabrice Picault and Tadeo Allende.

CF Montreal possible starting lineup:

Sirois; Bugaj, Campbell, Craig, Petrasso; Sealy, Loturi, Piette, Pearce; Owusu, Vilsaint

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

Ustari; Weigandt, Falcon, Martinez, Alba; Allende, Redondo, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Suarez

We say: CF Montreal 1-4 Inter Miami

Playing a Miami team likely in a foul mood after their Club World Cup exit cannot be a good thing for Le CFM who may incur the wrath of this experienced and talented attacking side on Saturday.

