Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Major League Soccer clash between Minnesota United and Los Angeles FC, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

First place in the Western Conference is within reach for Minnesota United who wrap up a two-game MLS homestand on Wednesday when they host Los Angeles FC at Allianz Field.

A convincing 4-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday has the Loons sitting second in the West, two points below San Diego FC, while LA are sixth following a 2-0 triumph at home to Dallas.

Match preview

All season long Minnesota have been among the most consistent sides in this competition, finding a way to earn points time and again this year.

Coming into this contest they are riding a four-game unbeaten run in league play and on Wednesday can extend their winning run at Allianz Field to three successive fixtures, their longest streak in the competition since 2021 (three).

Eric Ramsay’s men have been among the most consistently strong attacking sides in 2025, netting the third-most goals in the Western Conference (39), and scoring multiple times in eight domestic home games this year.

Five of their six victories at home in the competition have been by multiple goals, with Minnesota’s previous three league triumphs at Allianz Field being by a combined margin of 10-2.

Defensively they have given up the third-fewest goals in the West this year (25) and lead the league when it comes to clearances per match (31.7).

Historically the Loons have never lost a home game against the Black and Gold, blanking Los Angeles in this exact fixture a year ago by a score of 2-0.

After a series of rough outings to end the month of June, Los Angeles FC have begun July with a pair of promising results to get right back in the race for a top four position out West.

LA came into this month on a four-match winless run across all competitions but will enter this upcoming affair on a two-game winning streak in MLS play.

Steve Cherundolo’s men are just a point below the Seattle Sounders for fourth in the conference, with two games in hand on them, equaling their longest domestic winning run of the season last weekend.

While they are unbeaten in four successive away matches in this competition, the Black and Gold have just one victory as the visitors in the 2025 regular season, the joint second-fewest in the Western Conference.

Domestically they are undefeated away from home this year when netting the opening goal, though that has only happened on two occasions, drawing the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-3 and winning at Sporting Kansas City 2-0.

Although they have given up the fewest goals in the West this year (24), 18 of those 24 goals conceded have taken place away from home, with LAFC allowing multiple strikes in four straight regular-season games as the visitors.

Minnesota United Major League Soccer form:

Minnesota United form (all competitions):

Los Angeles FC Major League Soccer form:

Los Angeles FC form (all competitions):

Team News

In their victory over San Jose, the Loons were missing Wessel Speel, who was dealing with a sore shoulder, while Jeong Ho-yeon sat out with a knee injury.

Tani Oluwaseyi, Kelvin Yeboah, Anthony Markanich and Joseph Rosales all found the back of the net on Saturday in what was a comfortable victory for Minnesota.

As for LAFC, Lorenzo Dellavalle sat out of another clash due to a sore leg, and Maxime Chanot was sidelined once again because of a head injury.

Nathan Ordaz and Denis Bouanga scored in the opening half against Dallas, while Hugo Lloris only had to make one stop for his second successive MLS clean sheet.

Minnesota United possible starting lineup:

St Clair; Gressel, Harvey, Boxall, Romero, Markanich; Lod, Trapp, Pereyra; Oluwaseyi, Yeboah

Los Angeles FC possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Palencia, Tafari, Segura, Hollingshead; Tillman, Jesus, Amaya; Ebobisse, Ordaz, Bouanga

We say: Minnesota United 1-1 Los Angeles FC

Four of the last five matches in Minnesota between these two ended in a draw and given the momentum that both sides have at the moment we do not foresee either making many costly errors.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

