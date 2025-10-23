Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Middlesbrough and Wrexham, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Middlesbrough play host to Wrexham on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that would see them keep pace with leaders Coventry City.

While the home side sit in second position in the Championship table, Wrexham make the trip to the Riverside Stadium down in 15th place.

Match preview

With Coventry City unbeaten and scoring for fun, Middlesbrough's start to the season has been overshadowed, yet Rob Edwards deserves similar praise to what is been given to Frank Lampard.

Middlesbrough were able to remain within one point of the Sky Blues in midweek as a sixth-minute goal from Morgan Whittaker earned a 1-0 victory at bottom club Sheffield Wednesday.

Although some supporters may have been disappointed to have not convincingly defeated the Owls, it was a seventh league win in 11 games that keeps Boro four points clear of third place.

Despite their lofty heights, Middlesbrough have not scored more than twice in a match since August 16, emphasising the job that Edwards and his backline are doing with a league-best seven goals being conceded.

Six clean sheets have been kept since the start of the season, yet only three players (Whittaker, Kaly Sene and Tommy Conway) have scored more than once at the other end and no player more than twice.

For all of their spending in the summer, Wrexham have found life in the Championship much harder than many anticipated and find themselves in the bottom half of the standings.

Nevertheless, Wednesday's nervy 1-0 victory over Oxford United may be the result that they needed to ease any lingering tension, club-record signing Nathan Broadhead scoring his second Championship goal of the season.

On the flip side, Phil Parkinson will take the positives from his players seeing out the win and clean sheet having played with 10 men for the final 23 minutes plus added-on time.

Wrexham have also now gone six games in all competitions without conceding more than once in a match. In sharp contrast, the Dragons had shipped at least twice in a match in seven of the previous eight encounters.

Although Wrexham sit down in 15th place, they remain just five points adrift of fifth, highlighting that it may only take a couple of wins to catapult themselves back into contention for the playoffs.

Middlesbrough Championship form:

W D D L W W

Wrexham Championship form:

W D D D L W

Wrexham form (all competitions):

W D D D L W

Team News

Despite victory at Hillsborough, the short turnaround means that Edwards will consider tinkering with his Middlesbrough XI.

Sverre Nypan and Aidan Morris are both pushing for recalls in a creative role, as is Kaly Sene who has not started in the final third since October 4.

With George Edmundson still recovering from a hamstring injury, the backline should remain the same.

Doyle's suspension is likely to lead to Lewis Brunt being restored to the Wrexham back three, and more alterations are expected from Parkinson.

Ben Sheaf and Lewis O'Brien were rested on Wednesday and should return, while Ryan Hardie could also bring fresh legs to the attack.

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Brynn; Brittain, Jones, Fry, Targett; Browne, Hackney; Whittaker, Conway, Burgzorg; Strelec

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Cleworth, Hyam, Brunt; Kabore, Dobson, Sheaf, O'Brien, Cacare; Broadhead; Moore

We say: Middlesbrough 2-1 Wrexham

While Wrexham are still transitioning to life in the Championship, they at least travel to the North-East with belief of an upset. Nevertheless, we are backing Boro to come through with three points, even if it takes until the closing stages to edge in front.

