Middlesbrough will look to maintain their unbeaten Championship record when they welcome Stoke City to the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday.

Boro will head into the midweek round of fixtures in top spot, while Stoke are four points adrift in third position in the Championship standings.

Match preview

Rob Edwards has made an impressive start to life as Middlesbrough boss, having overseen five wins and two draws in his seven league matches in charge.

Those draws have taken place in Boro’s last two road trips, including Saturday’s clash against recently relegated Southampton.

Kaly Sene netted a 77th-minute equaliser to cancel out Adam Armstrong’s opener at St Mary’s, ensuring his team finished the weekend with a four-point lead over Coventry City and Stoke.

As one of two unbeaten sides in the second tier, Middlesbrough will carry significant momentum into Tuesday’s fixture, especially as they are the only team with a 100% home record in the Championship this term.

Boro will have fond memories of last season’s two meetings with Stoke, which saw them follow a 2-0 home win with a 3-1 victory in February’s away encounter.

Edwards can also take confidence from the fact that he has won his previous two managerial meetings with Stoke, winning 1-0 and 2-1 at home during his time as Luton Town boss.

Stoke are sitting just behind second-placed Coventry on goal difference after winning four, drawing one and losing two of their seven league matches.

While they will be pleased with their current position, the Potters have experienced a dip in form since they started the season with three consecutive league victories.

Mark Robins’s side have won just one of their last four Championship matches, including a draw in Saturday’s home clash against Norwich City.

Sorba Thomas scored in the early stages of the second half to secure a point for his time after Jovon Makama had given Norwich the lead in the 26th minute.

Like Middlesbrough, the Potters currently share the league's joint-best defensive record with Preston North End and Charlton Athletic, having conceded just five goals in their seven league games.

Stoke will hope their strong backline can provide the foundation for a successful trip to Teeside, although their hopes of claiming all three points may be tempered by the fact that they have won just one of their last nine away games against Boro (D2, L6).

Middlesbrough Championship form:

W W W D W D

Stoke City Championship form:

W W L W L D

Stoke City form (all competitions):

W L L W L D

Team News

Middlesbrough are unable to call upon Darragh Lenihan and Riley McGree, while it remains to be seen whether Dael Fry will return for the midweek fixture.

Sene is pushing for a starting berth after coming off the bench to score in Middlesbrough's last two matches against West Brom and Southampton.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Edwards is expected to stick with the back-three lineup of Luke Ayling, George Edmundson and Alfie Jones.

Meanwhile, Stoke will have to assess the fitness of Sam Gallagher, who is yet to feature for the Potters this season.

Midfielder Lewis Baker is also a doubt for the midweek fixture after he sat out the draw with Norwich due to injury.

Steven Nzonzi could be given more minutes off the bench after making his second Stoke debut as a late substitute on Saturday.

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Brynn; Ayling, Edmundson, Jones; Brittain, Morris, Hackney, Targett; Whittaker, Conway, Sene

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Johansson; Tchamadeu, Lawal, Wilmot, Cresswell; Rigo, Seko; Manhoef, Bae, Thomas; Mubama

We say: Middlesbrough 2-1 Stoke City

Middlesbrough completed a league double over Stoke last season, and having won all three of their home league games this term, we think the hosts will do enough to clinch another victory over the Potters on Tuesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



