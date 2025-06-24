Middlesbrough confirm that they have appointed former Luton Town boss Rob Edwards as their new head coach.

Middlesbrough have announced that they have appointed Rob Edwards as their new head coach.

Since parting ways with Michael Carrick at the end of 2024-25, the North-East giants have been assessing their options.

However, former Luton Town boss Edwards appeared to be the preferred candidate for some time, despite playing a part in the Hatters' relegation last season.

On Tuesday morning, Boro confirmed on social media that they had secured the services of the 42-year-old on a contract until 2028.



We’re delighted to announce the appointment of Rob Edwards as our new head coach. Welcome to Boro, Rob! ?⚪️

— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) June 24, 2025

What has Edwards had to say?

Speaking to the club's official website, Edwards suggested that he has only agreed to move to the Riverside Stadium on the understanding that he will be provided with time to put together a promotion challenge.

He said: "It’s a real privilege to be given the opportunity to be head coach of this great football club. It’s something that’s not lost on me, how big this is, how important this is, and what it means to people. There is an amazing fanbase.

“It felt instantly that this was right for me and it got me excited. If I was going to come back in, I wanted to come back in at a place where we had a chance, and we have a really good chance here.

“We have a brilliant owner who historically gives his coaches time, support, and the tools needed to try and be successful. I can’t wait to get started now.”

Edwards is relocating to the North-East having previously spent time with teams like Forest Green Rovers, Watford and Luton at the opposite end of the country.

Perfect place for Edwards to resume career?

When guiding Luton to promotion to the Premier League, Edwards was viewed as one of the top young coaches in the country, and that remains the case to a certain extent.

However, the Hatters spending much of the last campaign in the Championship relegation zone contributed to his exit in January.

Although Premier League football ultimately contributed, Edwards's win-rate at Luton was just 30.77%, following on from 27.27% over an 11-game stretch at Watford.

While he has promotions under his belt at Forest Green and Luton, he has much to prove if he wants to remain regarded highly in the upper echelons of the EFL.

Middlesbrough have finished eighth and 10th respectively in the last two seasons, and a playoff push will be expected once again.