Preview: Metz vs Le Havre - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Metz and Le Havre, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Still searching for their first victory of the new Ligue 1 campaign, Metz return to Stade Saint-Symphorien on Sunday for a date with Le Havre.

Last weekend, Metz were beaten 5-2 by Monaco, keeping them at the bottom of the standings, while the Normandy club are 15th following a 1-1 draw with Lorient.

Match preview

For a long time, it looked as though Metz were going to pull off a big upset in the Principality or at least walk away with an unlikely result.

Unfortunately, they crumbled in the latter stages once again, allowing three goals beyond the 80th minute, while failing to collect a single point as the visitors this season.

Dating back to their previous Ligue 2 season, Stephane Le Mignan’s team are now winless in their previous four domestic affairs.

Alongside fellow promoted club Lorient, this team have given up the most goals in Ligue 1 so far (13) but have only conceded twice in Lorraine.

On three successive occasions, Metz have drawn first blood in this competition and failed to emerge victorious, dropping eight points as a result.

Les Grenats can claim a top-flight victory at Stade Saint-Symphorien this weekend for the first time since beating Lens 2-1 in April 2024.

Early into the new campaign, Le Havre continue to follow a similar path from last season, keeping many matches close but often missing that decisive quality up top.

Two of the three defeats suffered by Didier Digard’s men in 2025-26 have been by a single goal, putting them just above Nantes on goal difference.

With a loss this weekend, Le Havre would equal their longest losing run as the visitors from the previous campaign (three games), suffering a late 1-0 defeat at Strasbourg.

Les Ciel et Marine have not lost a single away contest in the top-flight this century versus newly promoted sides, coming from behind to avoid defeat against Lorient last week.

While they have not been as poor defensively as Metz, this team have kept just one clean sheet in their previous 27 Ligue 1 affairs.

Le Club Doyen have points in four straight visits to Lorraine against Metz in either Ligue 1 or 2 but have not won a top-flight road match against them since 1996 (2-1).

Metz Ligue 1 form:

Le Havre Ligue 1 form:

Team News

Due to an ankle injury, Metz were without Malick Mbaye last week, while Sadibou Sane must serve the final game of his three-match ban on Sunday.

Habib Diallo gave them a shock lead the last time out, with captain Gauthier Hein converting a penalty to level that match, before Monaco netted three late strikes, one of which was an own goal by Koffi Kouao.

Meanwhile, there were two Le Havre players unavailable against Lorient as Yanis Zoaoui was sidelined with a sore ankle, and Andy Logbo did not play because of a shoulder injury.

Issa Soumare had the lone goal for them early into the second half last Sunday, moving into a three-way tie for first on the team alongside Rassoul N'Diaye and Fode Doucoure.

Metz possible starting lineup:

Fischer; Colin, Gbamin, Yegbe; Kouao, Stambouli, Deminguet, Tsitaishvili; Hein, Sabaly; Diallo

Le Havre possible starting lineup:

Diaw; Nego, Sangante, Lloris, Delaine; Seko, A. Toure; Doucoure, Kechta, Soumare; Pizarro

We say: Metz 2-1 Le Havre

The results might not show it, but Metz appear to be relatively close to finally winning, and facing an average but not great attacking side in Le Havre could be exactly what they need to earn maximum points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email