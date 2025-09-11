Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Mansfield Town and Stevenage, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In search of back-to-back victories with the chance to move to the top of the League One table, Stevenage will travel to the One Call Stadium to take on Mansfield Town on Saturday.

The visitors have won five of their first six third-tier outings so far this season, while their hosts saw an unbeaten league run come to an end at the weekend.

Match preview

Mansfield Town head back into action at the One Call Stadium on Saturday aiming to get back to winning ways in League One and end a four-match winless run across all competitions.

In their first season back in England's third tier since 2003, the Stags finished the 2024-25 term in 17th place, and they experienced a pleasing start to the new campaign in a bid to build on that.

After kicking off with back-to-back defeats, Nigel Clough's side recorded three straight League One victories in August, seeing off Exeter City and Blackpool before thrashing Leyton Orient 4-1 thanks to Regan Hendry's brace and goals from Will Evans and Luke Bolton, but they have failed to extend that run since.

On the back of an EFL Cup defeat to Everton, the Nottinghamshire outfit added just one more point to their tally in the last two attempts, drawing away at Lincoln City and suffering a 2-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers last weekend, as Sam Bell and Cauley Woodrow scored for their hosts either side of the interval.

Now on the back of a midweek EFL Trophy defeat to fourth-tier Harrogate Town having conceded the only goal in the second minute, Mansfield Town will bid to end their wait for a fourth league win of the campaign with a bounce-back result on Saturday.

Their visitors, meanwhile, head to the One Call Stadium on Saturday on their return to league action after a break last weekend and an eye-catching start to their campaign.

On the back of a 14th-placed finish last time around, Stevenage won each of their first four games of the League One season, scoring eight goals and conceding three along the way, before dropping points for the first time in a 1-0 loss in a tough trip to promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town.

Alex Revell's side then welcomed Wycombe Wanderers in late August and quickly returned to winning ways, taking all three points as Chem Campbell's first-half goal made the only difference between the sides.

Having seen last weekend's fixture postponed due to international call-ups, the Boro now head into the weekend having last been involved in EFL Trophy action last Tuesday, when they visited AFC Wimbledon and dished out a 5-1 beating thanks to a Gassan Ahadme brace and goals from Phoenix Patterson, Beryly Lubala and Harvey White.

Now returning to action in fourth spot in League One and just one point behind the two leading sides, Stevenage will aim to pick up where they left off on Saturday and put a sixth notch in their wins column after just seven outings in England's third tier as the division takes shape.

Mansfield Town League One form:

LWWWDL

Mansfield Town form (all competitions):

WWLDLL

Stevenage League One form:

WWWWLW

Stevenage form (all competitions):

LWWLWW

Team News

Mainsfield Town remain badly hit by injuries, with midfielder Regan Hendry and key defender Baily Cargill having recently been confined to the treatment room alongside Lee Gregory, Rhys Oates and Deji Oshilaja.

After the Stags rotated for their midweek EFL Trophy tie, Will Evans will return and lead the line from the outset, having netted 16 League One goals since his arrival at the One Call Stadium at the beginning of the 2024-25 season.

At the other end of the pitch, Ryan Sweeney should join Jordan Bowery in defence in the expected ongoing absence of Cargill.

Stevenage may head into the weekend with a clean bill of health after their break, other than the continued absence of attacker Jake Young.

Gassan Ahadme has a strong case to lead the attack after his brace in their 5-1 EFL Trophy win over AFC Wimbledon last time out, but in their 4-2-3-1 setup Alex Revell is more likely to stick with Jamie Reid, who has netted five goals in six League One games so far this season.

The Northern Ireland international, who got on the scoresheet against Luxembourg last week, should have support from Chem Campbell, Dan Kemp and Jordan Roberts, while Harvey White will compete to displace either Daniel Phillips or Jordan Houghton and return to the midfield from the start.

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Knoyle, Bowery, Sweeney, Blake-Tracy; Lewis, Reed; Bolton, Maris, Moriah-Welsh; Evans

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; James-Wildin, Goode, Piergianni, Butler; White, Houghton; Roberts, Kemp, Campbell; Reid

We say: Mansfield Town 0-2 Stevenage

Mansfield Town appear somewhat thin on the ground heading into the weekend, and we see them falling short against a Stevenage side on the back of a generous break and a strong start to the campaign.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



