Manchester United are reportedly set to compete with two Premier League rivals in a high-stakes chase for Elliot Anderson's £100m transfer.





Manchester United are reportedly competing with other Premier League clubs for the signature of Elliot Anderson.

The Red Devils’ interest in the Nottingham Forest midfielder has been widely reported over recent months, as they see him as a potential replacement for Casemiro.

Ruben Amorim’s team concentrated on signing forwards during the summer transfer window, bringing in Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford and Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

Now, they are believed to want to shift their focus to midfield; however, increased competition for their main target could complicate their plans.

Man Utd transfer news: Two Premier League rivals reportedly emerge for Anderson

According to The Times, Liverpool and Newcastle United are also monitoring a move for the England international.

Anderson left the Magpies for Forest just over a year ago in July 2024, but Eddie Howe's team are said to be keen to bring him back to the club.

As for the Reds, Arne Slot's men might be looking to add midfield reinforcements to complement Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones.

Forest are reported to demand £100m for their star player, and a three-way domestic battle for the 23-year-old strengthens their negotiating stance.

What does Elliot Anderson potentially add to Man Utd, Liverpool or Newcastle?

Anderson is a versatile central midfielder who can serve as a deep-lying No. 6 or a box-to-box presence.

The Englishman's technical abilities are strong, including excellent ball control, accurate passing and smooth dribbling, which make him effective under pressure.

Anderson's tactical awareness enables him to read the game well, positioning himself effectively for both attacking and defensive roles.

As mentioned, United consider the young midfielder a potential replacement for Casemiro, fitting the profile of a dynamic midfielder.

Liverpool might see him as a solution to add intensity, defensive resolve and athleticism to their sometimes unbalanced midfield.

Newcastle are reportedly keen to re-sign their former academy player, valuing his ability to control the midfield engine room.

Anderson's high work rate benefits his team by tracking back and supporting the defence, which is crucial for any top club.