Nottingham Forest’s latest decision puts Elliot Anderson’s potential move to Manchester United in jeopardy.





Manchester United’s plan to strengthen their midfield might face further disappointment after Nottingham Forest’s latest move.

The Red Devils focused on their attack during the summer transfer window, signing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko; Rasmus Hojlund was loaned out to Napoli.

Despite calls to strengthen their midfield after acknowledging Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes as an unreliable partnership against most Premier League teams, United did not sign anyone.

Ruben Amorim’s reluctance to consider Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte’s limitations means that United have been linked with midfield players, including discussions about Elliot Anderson.

Anderson to Man Utd: Red Devils ‘learn’ new asking price

Having previously assumed they could sign the Forest man for around £70m, that fee is now said to be unlikely to get the deal done.

According to The Telegraph, Evangelos Marinakis hopes to demand a fee exceeding £100m after add-ons.

Anderson joined the Tricky Trees for £15m in July last year, after Forest agreed on a reasonable fee with Newcastle United.

Just over a year later, the midfielder has become a trusted part of the team for Forest and England's Three Lions, with Thomas Tuchel particularly full of praise.

“Anderson is a key player for us at the moment,” said Tuchel during the November international break. “He is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, that’s why he is with us and starting for us.

“He deserves it because he has been nothing but impressive. He has to keep on going now though. He is a very complete and mobile midfielder, and that’s what he keeps showing me.

“He is an elite player with the right attitude and a lot of talent. He is fulfilling his role in the best way possible so we are very happy with him.”

Eliott Anderson to Man Utd: Can Forest star move in January?

The source above further reveals that the Red Devils’ desire to strengthen their midfield must wait until summer due to Forest’s reluctance to let their star player depart before the winter transfer window.

The Tricky Trees are said to oppose any winter transfer for Anderson, who is highly valued at the City Ground.

As a result of this likely stance, United may oppose the departure of Mainoo, who is said to want a move to improve his chances of making a case for Tuchel’s World Cup squad.

Consequently, the Red Devils are likely to rely on their current options and then make a serious attempt to sign Anderson in the summer if they do not secure any alternatives in January.