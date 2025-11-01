Manchester United face stiff competition for Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson as the Red Devils reportedly discover what is needed to beat three Premier League rivals to the Englishman's signature.





Manchester United have reportedly discovered what they need to do to sign Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson in the winter transfer window.

The Forest star is said to be on the Red Devils’ shortlist to strengthen their midfield options, as Ruben Amorim aims to expand the club’s choices.

Anderson has made 46 Premier League appearances for Forest since joining from Newcastle United in the summer of 2024, establishing himself as one of the division's most capable players in his position.

However, United are not the only club interested in signing the 22-year-old midfielder, with a four-way battle believed to be imminent.

Elliot Anderson: Man Utd 'find out’ reported asking price; three other clubs also interested in Forest star

According to Caught Offside, the Red Devils may have to pay up to £70m for the Englishman if they want to complete the transfer in the winter window.

The midfielder has four years remaining on his contract with the Tricky Trees, though his £40,000-per-week wages should not be an issue for the Manchester giants to improve.

However, the duration of his current deal suggests that the 13-time Premier League champions have little negotiating power, giving Forest the upper hand.

The Tricky Trees are further strengthened by the prospect of a bidding war for their midfield star, with the same source also suggesting that neighbours Manchester City could be fierce competitors for the 22-year-old.

Also keen are Chelsea and former club Newcastle, although both clubs' interest is not said to be as advanced as Pep Guardiola's City.

Elliot Anderson to Man Utd: Does the reported interest make sense?

Any interest from the Red Devils in a midfielder seems sensible, especially since that position was left unfilled during the summer transfer window.

Observers criticised the reasoning behind entering the season with Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro as the most defensive midfield options, given Fernandes’s contribution in the final third and the Brazilian’s age.

With Manuel Ugarte still dividing opinion and Amorim unconvinced about Kobbie Mainoo, the decision by the Red Devils not to sign anyone in the summer appeared risky.

Their interest in Anderson, therefore, makes sense, though it remains uncertain if the 22-year-old would make the switch mid-season in a World Cup year.