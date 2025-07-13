Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are both reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are both reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha during this summer's transfer window.

Palhinha only made the move to Bayern from Fulham last summer, but he struggled to show his best form for the German giants last term, being restricted to just 25 appearances in all competitions.

The Portugal international was a star for Fulham, though, scoring eight goals and registering one assist in 79 appearances, establishing himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in England's top flight.

According to CaughtOffside, both Man United and Tottenham are interested in bringing the 30-year-old back to the Premier League this summer, but a loan deal is not thought to be possible.

The report claims that Bayern want in the region of €30m (£26m) for Palhinha, who still has another three years left to run on his contract with the Bundesliga champions.

Man United, Tottenham 'interested' in Palhinha

Tottenham have signed two defenders and two forwards this summer, and central midfield is certainly an area which the club want to strengthen before the end of the summer transfer window.

Palhinha is proven in England's top flight, and Spurs can offer Champions League football to new signings, having beaten Man United in last season's Europa League final.

Man United, meanwhile, have signed an attacker and a defender this summer, and like Spurs, they are expected to bolster their midfield before the end of the market.

Christian Eriksen's departure on a free transfer has opened up a space in midfield, but bringing in Palhinha would go against their transfer policy of targeting young players rather than established stars.

How will this one play out?

Palhinha is believed to be reluctant to give up on his Bayern career, but if it becomes clear that he will continue to struggle for minutes next season, then a departure is likely.

Indeed, the midfielder will want to be playing regularly in the build-up to the 2026 World Cup, and both Man United and Tottenham would be able to offer him Premier League action.

Man United are thought to lead the English interest, but the fact that the Red Devils will not play in Europe during the 2025-26 campaign could count against them when it comes to the battle for his signature.