Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on a Real Madrid star, who is keen to be part of an ambitious project, either in Spain or abroad.

Manchester United are on alert for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils emerged as 2-1 winners on Saturday against Chelsea, though they were aided by the fact goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was sent off in the opening stages of the game.

After the first five matches of the Premier League season, Ruben Amorim has guided the club to 11th place, but their points tally of seven is just three fewer than second-placed Arsenal.

The Portuguese coach has faced frequent criticism for his tactical approach, especially as the Red Devils' midfield has often looked isolated.

CaughtOffside claim that United are on the lookout for midfield reinforcements, with Real's Camavinga high on their list of targets, though it is not clear at this stage whether the £70-rated midfielder will definitely leave Spain in the summer.

Eduardo Camavinga assessed: Why does Ruben Amorim want the Real Madrid man?

Camvinga has only made one appearance in all competitions for Real this season, coming on as a late substitute against Espanyol on Saturday.

The Spanish giants have not been able to use him this term due to an ankle injury, but the midfielder is not guaranteed to come into the starting XI ahead of the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni or Federico Valverde.

At his best, the 22-year-old can almost single-handedly take control of games, with his ability to evade pressure and cover ground making him a valuable asset in deeper midfield roles.

Despite playing just 1,102 minutes in La Liga last season compared to Tchouameni 2,689 minutes, Camavinga's total of 42 tackles was only five fewer than the latter's total (47).

Can Kobbie Mainoo offer an internal solution for Manchester United?

Getting players to leave Real Madrid can be difficult, and it is highly unlikely that a deal would be sanctioned in the winter window, so United will almost certainly have to get by until the end of the season with their current options.

Bruno Fernandes has struggled in Amorim's double pivot, especially when he has been asked to track runners into the box.

Placing a more natural midfielder into the XI would likely improve the team's defensive fortunes, and perhaps Kobbie Mainoo could be the best option for the Red Devils.

While he is not as strong or as athletic as Camavinga, he is at least used to playing in deeper positions, and his defensive level is higher than Fernandes's.