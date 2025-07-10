Alejandro Garnacho remains a top target for Napoli as the Serie A side look to strengthen their wide options during the current transfer window.

The Italian club’s pursuit of the Manchester United winger has entered a new chapter following comments from president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who claimed the Argentine would thrive away from Old Trafford.

According to reports in the UK press, United are open to selling the 21-year-old “for the right price” and previously turned down a £40m approach from Napoli in January. The Red Devils now value the winger at over £50m, though Garnacho is reportedly keen to leave and has not reported for the start of pre-season at Carrington.

De Laurentiis questions United’s handling of Garnacho

Speaking to The Mirror, De Laurentiis was open about his interest in Garnacho, stating that his motivation stemmed not only from the player’s talent but also from Manchester United’s apparent mismanagement.

“Garnacho has speed, talent and potential. But that’s not why we want him. We want him because he is at United. Get him out of there and he becomes twice the player,” said the Napoli president, taking aim at United’s coaching decisions.

“United have a flaw that I can’t explain,” he added, in what appeared to be a thinly veiled criticism of the club’s sporting direction.

These remarks reflect growing concerns that Garnacho’s development has stalled under new manager Ruben Amorim. Since taking over in November, Amorim has implemented a 3-4-2-1 formation that largely excludes natural wingers — limiting opportunities for the Argentine to play in his preferred role.

A fractured relationship

Garnacho’s situation at Old Trafford has deteriorated in recent months. In May, he was among five players to inform the club of their desire to leave. His frustration has become increasingly public, including a social media post in which he called the season “a sh*tshow” after being benched for the Europa League final against Tottenham.

Further controversy followed when he shared a photo wearing an Aston Villa shirt with Marcus Rashford’s name—fueling speculation of discontent within the dressing room and adding to questions about his relationship with Amorim.

Though United have delayed his return to training until the end of July, expectations are growing that Garnacho will leave before then.

Napoli's transfer plans

Following Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli have been actively pursuing a high-profile replacement on the left flank. Garnacho is viewed as a natural successor, with the club already reinforcing their midfield by securing the signing of Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City.

This is not the first time Napoli have turned to United’s outcasts — Scott McTominay joined last season and has impressed since his arrival. The club’s renewed interest in Garnacho appears to be another attempt to capitalise on perceived instability at Old Trafford.

This article was originally published on Trivela.