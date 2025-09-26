Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for a Premier League defender as early as the January transfer window.

Manchester United could make a move for Jarrad Branthwaite as early as January, the latest report has claimed.

A victory for the Red Devils on Saturday against Brentford would be the first time that boss Ruben Amorim has guided his side to two consecutive Premier League wins.

United are yet to keep a clean sheet this term, and while they have signed forwards such as Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, their defence has faced scrutiny this campaign.

Amorim has deployed a back three during his tenure at Old Trafford, but defenders like Luke Shaw and Matthijs de Ligt have at times been criticised.

Journalist Mark Brus has claimed that United could look at reinforcing their defensive ranks as earlier as the winter, with Everton centre-back Branthwaite a genuine target.

Why Manchester United need more centre-backs for Ruben Amorim

Harry Maguire has arguably been the club's best defender under Amorim, with his experience and leadership qualities making him a standout in the team's backline.

The Englishman is out of contract in the summer, and considering he will be 33 by the time his deal expires, it is not certain that he will be offered new terms.

Leny Yoro has been a key part of the Red Devils' backline, but he is still just 19 years old, so signing a defender with Premier League experience to help share the burden at the back could be beneficial.

Branthwaite is only 23 but he has been part of Everton's squad since 2019-20, and despite a number of strong displays with the Toffees, he still has room for improvement.

The risks of January move for Jarrad Branthwaite

Amorim has not yet proved that he can lead United out of their misfortunes, and it would not be surprising if he was removed from his position in the coming months.

Any replacement will inherit a number of talented players, and while Branthwaite would be a strong addition to the squad, it could be risky to sign a player that has not been approved by the next head coach.

It should be noted that Amorim has deployed a back three during his time at Old Trafford, and he has brought a number of centre-backs to the squad since joining.

Adding another central defender would mean any new manager would almost certainly have an unbalanced squad given most coaches use a back four, and they may not be able to set up their side in an optimal manner.