Manchester United reportedly suffer a blow in their quest to sell Jadon Sancho, who has been linked with a move to Juventus.

The 25-year-old winger spent the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Chelsea, scoring five goals and registering 10 assists in 41 appearances as well as winning the Conference League.

However, Sancho has returned to the Red Devils as Chelsea opted to pay a £5m penalty fee to get out of their £25m obligation to buy him.

Sancho is now facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford, where he has failed to reach the heights expected since his £73m move from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

The winger has entered the final year of his contract with Man United and is allegedly one of five players who has expressed a desire to leave the club this summer.

Napoli ‘agree’ Lang deal as Juve ‘prioritise’ Conceicao move over Sancho

A move to Italy has been mooted for Sancho, with reports last month claiming that Serie A champions Napoli were exploring a move for the Englishman.

However, it is understood that Sancho’s £250,000-a-week wages are an obstacle, and Antonio Conte’s side have now agreed a €28m deal to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Noa Lang.

Fellow Italian giants Juventus have reportedly held positive talks over a summer deal for Sancho as they seek to bolster their forward options ahead of the new season.

Sancho is not Juve’s primary target, though, as Sky Sports in Italy claims that they are prioritising the signing of Francisco Conceicao, who spent last season on loan in Turin from Porto.

The report adds that Sancho is considered as an ‘alternative choice’ by Juve, who are currently in negotiations with Porto over a permanent deal for 22-year-old Conceicao.

It is claimed that Conceicao has a minimum release clause existing in his Porto contract that will be lowered from €45m (£38.75m) to €30m (£25.8m) on July 16.

Sancho left in limbo as Man United future remains uncertain

Sancho does not have a future at Man United under head coach Ruben Amorim, but it remains unclear as to whether a loan or permanent exit is deemed more likely at this stage.

It is thought that Sancho is keen to continue playing at the highest possible level and would prefer to represent a club competing in European competition.

The possibility of Sancho resuming his career in England cannot be ruled out entirely, but no Premier League clubs are understood to have registered a strong interest in the winger.

Sancho enjoyed the best years of his career with Dortmund, recording 53 goals and 67 assists in 158 games across two spells, but the German outfit have allegedly rejected the chance to re-sign him this summer.