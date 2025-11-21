Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim vows to make better use of the club's academy after initially overlooking that area.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has vowed to make better use of the club's academy, even if that means selling players who are "maybe not good enough" to represent the club.

Jason Wilcox, who is the club's new director of football, has been tasked with overseeing improvement in that area, with Stephen Torpey also performing an incredibly important job.

Torpey is now the academy director at Man United, having arrived from Brentford earlier this year, and the 44-year-old will be working to increase the funds from academy sales.

Amorim has conceded that he initially found it difficult to give opportunities to younger players, but the Portuguese is now working to make better use of the academy, either by using the players available or selling them to raise funds under the Profit and Sustainability rules.

"First thing, when I arrived last year, it was really tough," Amorim told Stan Sports. "We had so many games but no time to prepare everything, to look around, to understand the game and the kids that are here, what is the plan for them and talk with all the coaches to try to arrange the perfect space to play.

"Under-18, Under-21, who is going to play where, so we are doing that now. I'm enjoying that part. I think it's going to be, like any club in the world, but especially here in England with the fair play.

"The players that you can put in the first team to feel the badge, but also the players that are maybe not good enough to play for Manchester United, but can give us some money when you sell them to try to compensate for the financial fair play to buy different players.

"So I think the future of our club is going to be the academy because, like you said, if you look at the biggest years with the most success was with the academy players.

"In the current moment, we also have that part if you sell a player from our academy, all the money you can use it to buy another. So I think we need to be really focused on that.

"Our sporting director has a background with the academies and young kids, so we are doing everything to put these kids in the first team for us to be competitive in any way in the Premier League.

"It's an honour to play for Manchester United. Sometimes, some kids take that for granted. That is the first thing. Then you have to look, to play in the Premier League nowadays, the physicality is something you cannot run from. You need to pay attention to that.

"Then you need to help the kids to cope with the media attention. That is something that we need to work and be really careful when one kid makes one game, not to make a big deal of that.

"And we had some issues in the past when we did that, and we got that wrong. And then the most important thing is talent and working hard. That is the things we are looking for from our players."

Alejandro Garnacho was counted as a home-grown player and therefore his £40m transfer to Chelsea over the summer was an incredibly lucrative deal for the 20-time English champions.

Scott McTominay was sold for a fixed fee of £25.7m to Napoli in the summer of 2024, while Marcus Rashford is widely expected to complete a permanent move to Barcelona next year.