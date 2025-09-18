Manchester City reportedly emerge as shock contenders to sign Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

The 20-year-old asked to leave the Red Devils on loan in the latter stages of the summer transfer window, but his request was rejected by the 20-time English champions.

Mainoo is allegedly still convinced that his long-term future is at Man United, but the midfielder wants regular football in a World Cup season and was believed to be the subject of interest from Napoli.

The midfielder did not play a single minute of Man United's first two Premier League matches of the campaign against Arsenal and Fulham, and he was then only used off the bench against Burnley and Manchester City.

Newcastle United are reportedly keeping a close eye on Mainoo's situation ahead of the January transfer window, with the Magpies thought to be lining up a mid-season approach.

Man City considering move for 'unsettled' Mainoo

According to TEAMtalk, there is also interest from Man City, with the Citizens considering making a stunning move for the Man United midfielder in 2026.

The report claims that Man City head coach Pep Guardiola views Mainoo as one of the best young talents in England and is keen to bring him to the Etihad Stadium.

Man United are thought to value Mainoo at £70m, as his contract is due to run until June 2027, while the club have the option to activate an additional year to take him until the end of the 2027-28 campaign.

The Red Devils therefore remain in a strong position when it comes to the youngster's future, but talks over a new deal, which would see him drastically increase his wages, have been placed on hold.

Should Man United let Mainoo leave?

If Man United were winning most weeks, then Mainoo could have little complaints, but the simple fact of the matter is that the Red Devils are a struggling side, with their midfield completely overrun against Man City last time out.

Man United improved in the middle when Mainoo was introduced, and there is absolutely no question that he should be in the XI against Chelsea on Saturday night, but that is unlikely to be the case.

It would send out completely then wrong message if Mainoo was sold by Man United, as he should be an absolute certainty in their midfield for the next decade or so.

Most supporters have remained patient with Man United amid their struggles, but not too many would see the logic in letting Mainoo leave, especially to their bitter rivals.