Manchester United are reportedly lining up a move for Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio, with the Portugal international potentially joining the 20-time English champions on an initial loan deal.

The Red Devils have brought in two new signings this summer, with Matheus Cunha arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers, while teenage defender Diego Leon has joined from Cerro Porteno.

Man United are currently working on a deal for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, while a new centre-forward is also wanted this summer.

If the funds are there, a central midfielder may also arrive, while Andre Onana's position between the sticks is far from secure, with a new goalkeeper said to be a possibility.

There has also been talk of a new centre-back arriving this summer, with the departures of Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans opening up space in the squad, and according to FootballTransfers, a move for Sporting's Inacio is currently being explored.

Man United 'lining up move' for Sporting's Inacio

The report claims that Man United want to loan Inacio for the 2025-26 campaign, with the switch then becoming permanent for €40m (£34.5m) during next summer's transfer window.

Borussia Dortmund are also said to be keen on the centre-back, but Ruben Amorim's strong relationship with the player has allegedly placed Man United firmly in the driving seat.

The 23-year-old came through the youth system at Sporting, and he has represented the Lisbon club on 213 occasions in all competitions.

Last season, Inacio made 42 appearances for the Portuguese outfit, scoring six goals and registering three assists in the process, including three goals and three assists in 28 league outings.

Would Inacio be a good signing for Man United?

If it is possible to loan Inacio for the coming season and then sign him for €40m (£34.5m) next summer, then that is a deal that Man United should certainly be looking at very seriously.

Harry Maguire could well leave Old Trafford next year, while Lisandro Martinez will not be back until the latter stages of 2025 due to the serious knee injury that he suffered in February.

There is certainly room in the squad for a high-quality centre-back addition, and Inacio is a very interesting option considering his age and the amount of experience that he has gained in Lisbon.

Amorim is said to have a strong relationship with his fellow Portuguese, and it could turn out to be a very smart signing for the 20-time English champions.