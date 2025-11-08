Manchester United are reportedly offered the chance to sign a Roma attacker in a deal that would take Joshua Zirkzee to the Serie A powerhouses.

Netherlands international Zirkzee has plummeted down the Old Trafford pecking order during the 2025-26 campaign, playing just 90 minutes in all competitions this season through five substitute appearances.

The attacker has only featured in four Premier League matches - being an unused substitute in a further six - and he is expected to be on the bench when the Red Devils face Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday's lunchtime kickoff.

Summer signings Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha are starting to click up front, and the presence of Mason Mount also means that Zirkzee's opportunities for starts at the Theatre of Dreams are slim to none.

The 24-year-old's lack of domestic action is seriously harming his prospects of going to the 2026 World Cup with the Netherlands, as he has not been called up to his national team since November 2024.

Man Utd 'offered chance' to sign Roma attacker in Joshua Zirkzee swap

A return to Italy is expected to materialise for Zirkzee in the January transfer window, and Roma are reported to be 'determined' to bring the former Bayern Munich and Bologna man to the Stadio Olimpico over the winter.

In order to sweeten the deal, Radio Lo Sport - via Sport Witness - claims that Roma have offered Man United the chance to sign Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk - another struggling attacker - in a swap for Zirkzee.

The 28-year-old has managed just two goals and two assists in 13 games for Gian Piero Gasperini's side in the 2025-26 season, and he is yet to play more than 60 minutes in a Serie A game in the current campaign.

Dovbyk only joined Roma on a long-term contract from Girona last summer and is contracted to the Giallorossi until 2029, but the club are seemingly ready to cut their losses, despite injuries to Paulo Dybala and Evan Ferguson.

However, in spite Roma's best efforts to 'execute' a 'favourable' transfer involving Zirkzee and Dovbyk - likely a loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the season - Man United reportedly have no interest in signing the latter.

Dovbyk excelled for Girona during the La Liga outfit's incredible 2023-24 season, registering 24 goals and eight assists in 36 appearances as Michel's side earned a shock qualification for the Champions League.

The Ukraine international then managed a respectable 17 goals in all tournaments during his first season for Roma - including 12 strikes in the Italian top flight - but he has underwhelmed in recent weeks.

Could Man Utd sign any other Roma player in Joshua Zirkzee swap?

Man United's lack of interest in Dovbyk is understandable given Ruben Amorim's embarrassment of riches in attack, but the Giallorossi do have a highly-rated midfielder who could be useful to the Portuguese.

The player in question is 24-year-old Manu Kone, who has played every minute of Roma's Serie A season so far and is also now a regular starter for the France national team.

However, Roma will not let their crown jewel go without a fight, so Man United will likely have to stump up a cash sum as well as allowing Zirkzee to leave on a permanent deal if they are to sign Kone.