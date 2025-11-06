Manchester United may reportedly lose a forward in the January transfer window to a Serie A side, with their exit from Ruben Amorim's squad thought to be imminent.

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee is reported to be of serious interest to Roma, with the Dutchman the team's number one target.

The Red Devils will play their final game before the November international break against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in the Premier League, and they could enter the break in the top four if results elsewhere go in their favour.

Performances have been more positive of late, with the club unbeaten in their last four in the top flight while winning on three occasions, and the team's form has led to rare praise for boss Ruben Amorim.

United will hope that the team's positive momentum can continue, and they could look to bolster the manager's squad further in the January transfer window.

However, Fichajes claim that the club could also lose Zirkzee to Roma, who are interested in a loan deal with an option to buy.

Why Joshua Zirkzee exit makes sense for Manchester United

Amorim has repeatedly described Zirkzee as being more comfortable away from the number nine role, but it is difficult to see him breaking into the team considering the club boast numerous stars capable of playing as attacking midfielders.

Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha are the two starters behind striker Benjamin Sesko, while the likes of Mason Mount and Amad Diallo are also seen as options in those positions.

Bruno Fernandes has been utilised deeper in midfield, and he could be pushed further forward once Mbeumo departs to play for Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations in the winter.

Given United have no European football to contend with, their schedule is not particularly congested, and Zirkzee's role is almost certainly going to be restricted in 2026.

Who should Ruben Amorim target in the January transfer window?

Given United have often made mistakes in transfer windows, it is important that the club do not make any rash decisions in the winter despite the need for additions.

The biggest priority for the team should be the signing of a midfielder, especially as the likes of Fernandes and Casemiro have struggled with and without the ball.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson would be a sensible signing considering he is not only combative out of possession, but he has also excelled when asked to play progressively forward.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba could be an interesting option, though the midfielder has struggled for form at the beginning of 2025-26.