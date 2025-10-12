Barcelona reportedly make a decision on whether to sign Manchester United's Marcus Rashford permanently next summer.

The England international has blossomed in Catalonia since leaving Ruben Amorim's side on loan in the summer, registering eight goal contributions in his first 10 games for Barcelona in all tournaments.

Rashford has netted three goals of his own while providing five assists, and he has been directly involved in a goal in each of his last five La Liga appearances for the reigning champions.

The 27-year-old could not prevent Barca from suffering a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Sevilla last time out, but he struck La Blaugrana's consolation goal in that 4-1 loss, prior to which he set up a goal in four straight top-flight games.

More notably, Rashford struck a brilliant brace in Barcelona's opening 2-1 Champions League win at Newcastle United, and he is now back in favour with his national team thanks to his Spanish renaissance.

'Ecstatic' Barcelona make decision on permanent Marcus Rashford signing

Barcelona can sign the Man United academy graduate permanently for £30m - made up of £25m and £5m in add-ons - next summer, and according to The Sun, La Blaugrana are planning to take up that offer.

Barca bosses were supposedly concerned about Rashford initially, fearing that there might have been something 'wrong' with the 27-year-old given that Man United were prepared to let him leave so easily.

However, the club have been left 'ecstatic' with his displays since he signed and see a £30m deal as a 'bargain', having initially thought that such a transfer could be 'too good to be true'.

"Barcelona had an issue with signing Marcus initially, which was the club’s financial situation," a source told the publication. "But they also thought United were playing a game because they were willing to let him go.

"They thought it was too good to be true — there must be something wrong with him. His brother Dwaine persuaded them there was nothing wrong — and that he wasn’t going to mess them about. Barca are now really shocked that they could sign him for what they see as a bargain."

Is there any way back for Marcus Rashford at Manchester United?

We have seen this episode before.

Forward struggles at Old Trafford, flourishes away from the club; it happened to Jadon Sancho with Borussia Dortmund in 2023-24, Antony with Real Betis in 2024-25, and now Rashford at Barcelona in 2025-26.

While the Englishman is making his mark in Catalonia, none of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo or Matheus Cunha have set the world alight at Man United, whose under-fire boss Amorim is still refusing to abandon his philosophy.

For as long as the Portuguese is at the club - which may not be much longer if results do not improve on a consistent basis - there is not a place for Rashford in his system, and the attacker made his desire to leave clear this time last year.

Rashford's plans have supposedly not changed - he remains intent on securing a permanent move to Camp Nou - so the Man United chapter in his career should soon close.