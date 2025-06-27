Juventus and Napoli are reportedly both keen on a summer transfer for Manchester United's Jadon Sancho but are unwilling to meet the attacker's wage demands.

Juventus and Napoli are reportedly both keen on a summer transfer for Manchester United's Jadon Sancho, but neither club are willing to meet the attacker's wage demands.

Chelsea turned down the chance to sign Sancho on a permanent basis from the Red Devils, with the Blues ultimately unable to come to an agreement with the Englishman over a wage packet.

Sancho collects in the region of £250,000 a week at Old Trafford, which is a salary that few clubs in European football could afford.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding the ex-Manchester City youngster's future in recent weeks, with a number of clubs believed to have expressed an interest in his signature.

According to GIVEMESPORT, Napoli and Juventus have both held talks over a potential move for Sancho, but it has become clear that the player's wage demands are holding up a transfer.

Sancho 'pricing himself out' of summer move

The report claims that Napoli and Juve are willing to meet Man United's £25m asking price for the attacker.

However, neither club can stretch to the £250,000-a-week salary that the 25-year-old is demanding, and he is therefore currently pricing himself out of a switch to Serie A.

Fenerbahce are also believed to be keeping a close eye on the situation, although the Turkish giants are not believed to be willing to pay the salary that Sancho collects in Manchester.

Sancho was not prepared to drop his demands to secure a move to Chelsea despite playing an important role for the Blues last season, so it is difficult to imagine his stance changing when it comes to further discussions.

Man United in difficult spot when it comes to Sancho

Man United have actually received £5m this summer, with Chelsea hit with a penalty clause after not completing a permanent move for Sancho at the end of his loan spell.

Another loan move does not appeal to Man United, with the club looking to raise valuable funds this summer, while they would also have to contribute to his salary if a loan switch was agreed.

It is an incredibly difficult situation for the Red Devils, who paid £73m for Sancho in 2021, with the Englishman completing a much-anticipated move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho has only managed 12 goals and six assists in 83 appearances for Man United, but he did show his quality at Chelsea last term, contributing five goals and 10 assists in 41 appearances.

The 20-time English champions desperately need Sancho to lower his wage demands, but with another year left to run on his contract, it does not appear that will be the case.