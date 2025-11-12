Real Madrid allegedly plan to move for Levante forward Etta Eyong during next summer's transfer window.

The 22-year-old has scored six goals and registered three assists in 11 La Liga appearances this season, starting the campaign with Villarreal before making the switch to Levante.

Eyong has five goals and one assist in nine outings for Levante, who signed him for a bargain €3m (£2.6m) over the summer, but it is highly unlikely that the Cameroonian will remain with his current side beyond the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Villarreal have first refusal on Eyong next summer, and the Yellow Submarine are expected to make an attempt to re-sign him, while Manchester United are believed to be keen.

There has also been speculation surrounding potential interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, and Eyong recently addressed the transfer rumours.

Real Madrid 'planning' 2026 move for Levante's Eyong

"I'm really flattered [to be linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid]. It means so much because it shows my hard work is paying off. But I just have to continue on my journey with Levante and then see what happens in the future," Eyong told GiveMeSport.



"The whole club is like a family. Everyone here just wants me to be happy and succeed. This kind of culture starts with the president, who is very ambitious. He has a big heart and exciting long-term plans for the club. He was one of the reasons I came to Levante.



"And I want to repay the fans. When they sing my name, it gives me power. And when I see young kids with 'Etta Eyong' on the back of the shirts, it always makes me smile and feel so loved. It motivates me to give my all for this club."

According to reports in Spain, Real Madrid are ready to make a 'strong push' for Eyong, with the capital giants determined to win the race for his signature in 2026.

How much will Eyong cost next summer?

The release clause in Eyong's Levante deal is believed to be close to €100m (£88.3m), but there have been suggestions that he could leave for around €30m (£26.5m) next summer.

Should the Cameroon international be sold for between €3m (£2.6m) and €7.5m (£6.5m) next year, then Villarreal will receive 80% of the profit, but the profit would be equal if the sale is between €7.5m (£6.5m) and €15m (£13m).

Any sale in excess of €15m (£13m) would lead to Levante keeping 80% of the profit, while as mentioned, Villarreal have first refusal, so it is a complicated situation with a number of moving parts.

However, it does appear incredibly likely that Eyong, who is set to represent Cameroon at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, will be on the move in 2026, with a switch to Bernabeu potentially on the cards.