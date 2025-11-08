Manchester United-linked Levante striker Etta Eyong addresses the speculation surrounding his future after making a strong start to the campaign.

Levante striker Etta Eyong has branded Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo "a fantastic player" and revealed that he is expecting his fellow Cameroonian to help him 'on and off the pitch' during his career.

Eyong made his Cameroon debut against Mauritius in October, before featuring against Angola five days later, and the 22-year-old is widely expected to represent his country at the Africa Cup of Nations, with Mbeumo also set to be in action for Les Lions Indomptables.

The pair could also potentially become club teammates in the future, with Man United said to be huge admirers of Eyong, who has made a flying start to the 2025-26 campaign.

Eyong has scored six goals and registered three assists in 11 La Liga appearances this season, starting the campaign with Villarreal before making the move to Levante.

Levante signed him for a bargain €3m (£2.6m) over the summer, should the striker be sold for between €3m (£2.6m) and €7.5m (£6.5m) next year, then Villarreal will receive 80% of the profit.

Man United are being linked with a summer move for Eyong

However, the profit would be equal if the sale is between €7.5m (£6.5m) and €15m (£13m); any sale in excess of €15m (£13m) would lead to Levante keeping 80% of the profit.

Villarreal do have first refusal, though, while Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been credited with an interest, with Levante likely to find it difficult to keep him beyond the end of the campaign.

Man United's hopes of signing the forward have seemingly been given a boost due to his comments on Mbeumo, with the summer arrival at Old Trafford potentially helping the Red Devils to secure a deal.

"Manchester United is a very good team," Eyong told GiveMeSport. "I used to love Robin Van Persise. He had everything – talent, style and confidence. And Wayne Rooney was another world-class striker.

"Bryan is also a fantastic player. He’s a fantastic player. I am lucky to play and train alongside him for Cameroon. I think he’s going to help me a lot, on and off the pitch. There are some parallels in our games, but we can play together and compliment each other. We can assist each other. Our relationship is getting stronger every day."

Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona are also believed to be keen on Eyong

Eyong also addressed alleged interest from Chelsea, with the striker open to a switch to Stamford Bridge.

“Growing up, Chelsea was the English team I probably watched the most because of Drogba, and Eto'o was there was a year as well. Chelsea have often signed incredible African players. There are so many big clubs in England, but as for [joining] Chelsea, why not? It would be a dream for me to play for Chelsea," he said.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been linked with his services.

"I'm really flattered [to be linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid]. It means so much because it shows my hard work is paying off. But I just have to continue on my journey with Levante and then see what happens in the future," said the in-demand striker.



"The whole club is like a family. Everyone here just wants me to be happy and succeed. This kind of culture starts with the president, who is very ambitious. He has a big heart and exciting long-term plans for the club. He was one of the reasons I came to Levante.



"And I want to repay the fans. When they sing my name, it gives me power. And when I see young kids with 'Etta Eyong' on the back of the shirts, it always makes me smile and feel so loved. It motivates me to give my all for this club."

Eyong began his football career with Cameroonian side Ecole de Football Galactique before joining Cadiz's youth side in 2022, and he feature on two occasions for the first team before joining Villarreal.