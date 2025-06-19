Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is allegedly being targeted by a Premier League giant, despite his preference being a transfer elsewhere.

With Aston Villa missing out on Champions League qualification, Rashford has been left in relative limbo with regards to his future.

United would have preferred for Villa to take up their £40m option, while reports persist that Rashford has his sights set on Barcelona.

However, as it stands, the La Liga champions are seemingly showing preference to trying to sign Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams.

Rashford, therefore, needs to be open to alternatives, the assumption being that the door remains shut on playing under Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

Which club wants Rashford?

As per The Sun, Newcastle United are ready to take advantage of the uncertainty and provide Rashford with a chance to kick-start his career for a second time in 2025.

The Magpies are said to be hopeful that they can tempt the England international to St James' Park with the offer of Champions League football.

Newcastle would prefer to negotiate a season-long loan deal with their Man United counterparts, although the Red Devils would naturally prefer a permanent transfer.

United are under pressure to generate funds courtesy of paying £62.5m for Matheus Cunha and wishing to spend heavily on other additions.

Cashing in on Rashford would bring in pure profit in the eyes of the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability regulations, and be more beneficial than selling the likes of Antony and Jadon Sancho.

Easy decision for Rashford?

A move to Newcastle would tick a lot of boxes for all concerned, Eddie Howe known to prefer signing players who can play in more than one position.

Providing that he stays fit, the 27-year-old would naturally be provided with regular chances, as he was at Aston Villa.

That is despite there being an argument that Rashford would not be regarded as first choice when everyone is fit.

Rashford may prefer a loan agreement to keep his options open for a move elsewhere at a later date.