Manchester United are allegedly interested in signing Brentford midfielder Yehor Yarmolyuk during next summer's transfer window.

The 21-year-old made the move to Brentford from Dnipro-1 in 2022, and he has represented the Bees on 74 occasions in all competitions, providing one assist in the process.

The Ukraine international made 35 appearances for Brentford during the 2024-25 campaign, and he has featured on eight occasions in all competitions this term.

Yarmolyuk has started all six of Brentford's Premier League matches this season, and he came up with an assist during his side's 3-1 success over Man United last weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur were linked with the midfielder over the summer, and there is still believed to be interest from the North London club in the Ukraine international, who has a contract with the Bees until June 2031.

Man United 'interested' in summer deal for Yarmolyuk

According to CaughtOffside, Man United are also keen, with the Red Devils said to be planning to make a move for the defensive midfielder next year.

The report claims that Man United have been scouting Yarmolyuk of late, and he is viewed as one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League.

Brentford are said to be determined to keep hold of the Ukrainian, but the Bees have accepted that they will not be in a position to reject a substantial offer, which was the case when the Red Devils came calling for Bryan Mbeumo.

Yarmolyuk is a four-time Ukraine international, while he has now featured on 64 occasions in the Premier League since his arrival at Brentford, but the midfielder is yet to play European football.

Man United will revamp their midfield next summer

There are set to be huge changes in the Man United midfield next summer, as it is possible that all four of their senior players in that area of the field could move on.

Casemiro is out of contract next June and is set to leave on a free transfer, while Manuel Ugarte's move to Old Trafford has not worked out, and the South American could also depart.

Kobbie Mainoo asked to leave on loan over the summer, and there is significant interest in the England international, who is currently struggling to break into Ruben Amorim's starting side.

Meanwhile, there is believed to be a strong chance that Bruno Fernandes could leave, with a number of Saudi Pro League clubs thought to be keen to sign the Red Devils captain in the summer of 2026.