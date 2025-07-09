Manchester United are reportedly 'optimistic' that they will be able to complete a deal for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo before heading to the United States towards the end of July.

Manchester United are reportedly 'optimistic' that they will be able to complete a deal for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo before heading to the United States for their pre-season tour.

The Red Devils have returned to training this week, and their preparations for the 2025-26 campaign will officially begin with a friendly against Leeds United on July 19.

The 20-time English champions will then head to the United States for a pre-season tour, with the team set to take part in the Premier League Summer Series between July 26 and August 3.

Ruben Amorim's side will face West Ham United in New Jersey on July 26 (July 27 UK time), Bournemouth in Chicago on July 30 (July 31 UK time) and Everton on August 3 in Atlanta.

Man United had initially been hopeful of signing Mbeumo in time for him to begin pre-season training with his new teammates this week, but it has proven to be a complicated deal.

Man United 'remain optimistic' over Mbeumo transfer

According to Sky Sports News, the 20-time English champions still believe that they are in a strong position when it comes to the Cameroon international.

The report claims that Amorim's side are hopeful of agreeing a deal in time for him to be a part of the club's pre-season tour of the United States.

As a result, Mbeumo's debut could potentially come against West Ham on July 26.

Man United have already failed with two offers for Mbeumo this summer; the first of those is said to have been worth £55m, while the second is believed to have been in the region of £62.5m including add-ons.

Brentford, though, are said to be looking for a fee of £65m, with the majority of that being paid up front, which has caused a hold-up, as Man United had wanted to pay around £7.5m in add-ons.

When will Cunha, Leon make Man United debuts?

Man United have had two new faces at their training ground this week, with Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon getting to know their new teammates following moves to Old Trafford this summer.

Both Cunha and Leon are expected to be in the squad against Leeds on July 19, and it is likely that the pair will be given their debuts in that particular contest.

After the US tour, Man United will return to the United Kingdom for their final pre-season match of the summer, which takes place against Fiorentina at Old Trafford on August 9.