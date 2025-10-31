Manchester United could reportedly attempt to "lowball" Brighton & Hove Albion for Carlos Baleba during next summer's transfer window.

Manchester United could reportedly attempt to "lowball" Brighton & Hove Albion for Carlos Baleba, with the Red Devils still said to be interested in the Cameroon international.

An outstanding 2024-25 campaign for Baleba led to a host of speculation surrounding his future, and Man United made contact with Brighton over the summer to discuss a possible move.

The 21-year-old has struggled to make his mark for the Seagulls this season, though, making 12 appearances without contributing a goal or an assist, and he found it difficult against Man United last weekend.

According to Sofascore, Baleba only won one tackle and made just one interception during Brighton's 4-2 defeat to Man United in the Premier League last time out, while he lost possession on 10 occasions.

There has been criticism of the Cameroonian's form this term, and there have been suggestions that Man United have now cooled their interest in the midfielder.

Jacobs: 'Man United still interested in Baleba'

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Man United are still interested in Baleba, although the 20-time English champions are highly unlikely to go anywhere near the £120m that has previously been quoted.

Jacobs has claimed that the Red Devils may attempt to "lowball Brighton" in a bid to sign the midfielder at a reduced price ahead of the 2026-27 season.

"Even though Carlos Baleba hasn't started the season in the same form as last campaign, there's no indication that he's falling into that Evan Ferguson-style category where in a heartbeat he goes from a £100m player to somebody loaned or potentially sold," Jacobs told The United Stand.

"Brighton still feel come the end of the season, Baleba will be settled and consistent and will be worth well in excess of £100m but they've not given a price to anything because that's not how they operate.

Baleba has struggled for form at Brighton this season

"If Manchester United return, they may lowball Brighton, and we'll see how that works out.

"At this stage I wouldn't say they've cooled their interest, I would just say there's absolutely nothing Manchester United can do in terms of their pursuit for Carlos Baleba except let the player focus on his season, wait, and then come summer try and finally get a specific ballpark out of Brighton to start a negotiation, and if it's £120m, they may walk away."

Baleba made the move to Brighton from Lille in the summer of 2023, and he has represented the 20-time English champions on 89 occasions, scoring four goals and registering two assists.

The midfielder is yet to complete 90 minutes in the Premier League this season, but he did play the whole game against Arsenal in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.