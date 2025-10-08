Manchester United are reportedly looking to pay a massive transfer fee to bring Barcelona winger Raphinha back to the Premier League next summer.

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing an ambitious, big-money move to sign Barcelona attacker Raphinha next summer.

The Reds Devils bolstered their forward department in the summer transfer window by signing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko; however, it appears they are looking to add more quality players to their forward areas.

Since moving from Leeds United to Barcelona in the summer of 2022, the Brazilian has established himself as one of the best wingers in world football at the moment, as he secured fifth position in the Ballon d’Or rankings this year.

Raphinha scored 34 goals and provided 26 assists in all competitions for Hansi Flick's side last season, and has scored a total of 57 goals for the Catalan giants since making the move.

Ambitious move from Man Utd?

According to a report from Fichajes, the Red Devils are preparing a massive package between £104m and £130m to bring Raphinha back to the Premier League.

The United hierarchy views the Brazilian as the perfect player, one who, with his dazzling skills, versatility, pace, and creativity, could make a huge difference in rebuilding the squad and play a major role in taking the club back to its glory days.

The Brazilian has been an integral part of the Barcelona side that won La Liga last season and reached the Champions League semi-final, and the Blaugrana would demand a minimum transfer fee of £104m for their star player.

Raphinha has a contract at the Catalan club until 2028, which leaves them in a strong position to negotiate or even reject offers if they do not find it reasonable.

Potential obstacles in securing Raphinha deal

Barcelona are going through a parlous financial condition, and they could be tempted to do business if they receive a fee of over £120m for the Brazilian.

Raphinha can play on the right, left and centre, and therefore, in theory, he should be able to fit in Ruben Amorim's system, but United should consider whether it makes sense to pay that amount of money for a player who will turn 29 in December.

The deal is not only ambitious, but it also carries high financial risks. Moreover, the former Leeds attacker may not want to leave Barcelona and move to Old Trafford, especially if Man Utd fail to secure Champions League football next season.

At the moment, it seems like wishful thinking from Man Utd's part, but if they succeed in luring him to Old Trafford, they will not only sign a world-class winger but also make a statement about their intent and desire to become the best once again.