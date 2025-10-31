Three Premier League clubs including Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City are showing keen interest in signing Levante striker Etta Eyong.

Manchester United are one of the three Premier League clubs reportedly keeping tabs on Levante striker Karl Edouard Blaise Etta Eyong.

After failing to impress at Villarreal, the 22-year-old striker moved to Levante in the summer transfer window, where he has proved to be a revelation in La Liga.

The former Cadiz striker has scored five goals in seven La Liga games for his new club, and netted one more for Villarreal before switching clubs on transfer deadline day.

His impressive form has not gone unnoticed, with Man Utd among three Premier League clubs showing keen interest in him, the other two being Arsenal and Manchester City.

Man Utd could face strong competition from Barcelona

The Red Devils bolstered their forward department in the summer window by signing Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, but Ruben Amorim could look to bring in more quality players to add depth in that area.

With Rasmus Hojlund almost certain to leave Man Utd, and Joshua Zirkzee could be offloaded in the January window, there could be room for a new striker at Old Trafford.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, the Red Devils could face competition from two Spanish giants, Barcelona and Real Madrid, with the Blaugrana thought to be particularly keen.

The Catalan giants need to sign a new striker next summer to replace Robert Lewandowski, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and they have earmarked Eyong as a potential option.

His physical and technical attributes make him an attractive option, and Barcelona believe they have an upper hand in the race as the striker proudly wore the Catalan shirt when he was 17, while showing his admiration for the club.

Eyong wants to leave Levante?

Despite only arriving at Levante in the summer, the striker wants to resolve his future in the January window amid interest from a host of clubs.

Having already played for two different clubs this season, he is ineligible to play for another team. However, any potential suitor can sign him in January and send him on loan to Levante for the remainder of the season.

The Cameroon striker has a €30m (£26m) release clause in his contract, which is only applicable for La Liga clubs, but any Premier League club will have to pay €40m (£35m) to lure him away from Estadi Ciutat de Valencia.