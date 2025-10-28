Manchester United and Newcastle United reportedly learn how much it will take to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson in next summer's transfer window.

Manchester United and Newcastle United have reportedly discovered Nottingham Forest's mammoth price tag for midfielder Elliot Anderson.

The 22-year-old has made 54 competitive appearances since joining Forest from boyhood club Newcastle United in the summer of 2029.

Anderson has forced his way into the England set-up with his consistent performances for the Tricky Trees, having earned a total of four caps in the past two international windows.

The midfielder's current focus will be on helping Forest out of their current position, with the club languishing in the Premier League drop zone after taking five points from their nine league outings.

Anderson will also be desperate to maintain a high performance level to secure a spot in England's World Cup squad, but beyond that, he may have to make a major decision about the next steps in his club career.

Man United, Newcastle learn Anderson asking price

Manchester United have placed Anderson on their midfield shortlist, while Newcastle are keen to bring their academy product back to the club.

According to journalist Florian Plettenburg, Man United and Newcastle are 'closely monitoring' Anderson's situation and performances this season.

Forest are aware of the interest from their Premier League rivals and have now set a significant asking price for one of their star players.

The update claims that Forest will demand anywhere from £100m to £120m to consider sanctioning Anderson's sale next summer.

How realistic is a transfer in summer 2026?

On the face of it, Forest are under no pressure to sell Anderson because he is under contract until June 2029 and has no release clause in his deal.

They will also be reluctant to lose a player of Anderson's quality, but they may have to soften their stance if the player indicates he wants a transfer.

Forest's Premier League campaign will ultimately have a big say in Anderson's future, especially if they suffer a surprise relegation to the Championship.

The Tricky Trees will surely have to sell and reduce their valuation if they drop down a division.

Even if they stay up, Forest may need to secure some form of European football to bolster their hopes of fending off potential transfer interest, especially if a club like Real Madrid comes calling.

Xabi Alonso's side are believed to be among Anderson's admirers as they scour the market for midfielder reinforcements.