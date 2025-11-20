Manchester United reportedly make contact in bid to beat Liverpool in the race to sign AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit next summer.

Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign AZ Alkmaar wonderkid Kees Smit, who is also being chased by a host of top clubs, including Liverpool.

The 19-year-old is a product of AZ's academy system and has established himself as a regular in the first-team setup.

Smit has shown maturity beyond his years and proved his quality and class across multiple midfield positions under Maarten Martens.

The youngster has started 18 of his 19 competitive appearances for AZ this season and has excelled playing in a box-to-box role, as a deep-lying playmaker, and in an advanced midfield position.

The Dutchman's impressive performances have not gone unnoticed and several top clubs across Europe are vying for his signature, including Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Man Utd make first move for Kees Smit?

According to a report from CaughtOffside, among all interested clubs, the Red Devils have made contact with the highly rated Netherlands Under-21 international.

It has been reported that Premier League champions Liverpool are also interested in signing him, and the Reds are weighing up whether to make a bid for him in the January window.

Smit has a contract at the Dutch club until 2028, and AZ are keen to keep him for as long as possible, but there is an acceptance that they will have to cash in on him sooner rather than later.

The youngster is reportedly looking to leave next summer, and any potential suitor will have to pay a fee in the region of £25m to sign him.

Man Utd and Liverpool to battle for Smit?

Arne Slot has Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo as his central-midfield options, but the Reds probably need another holding midfielder.

Endo has been sparingly used by the Reds boss this season, and Smit could be a perfect replacement if he is allowed to leave the club next summer.

Ruben Amorim could also look to sign a new midfielder, especially with the futures of Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, and Kobbie Mainoo in doubt.