Manchester United reportedly emerge as a strong contender to sign a Brazilian starlet who is attracting interest from Chelsea.

Manchester United have reportedly identified Vasco da Gama youngster Rayan as a future transfer target.

The Red Devils splashed the cash in the summer to recruit Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, Senne Lammens and Diego Leon.

Amorim has revealed that Man United are open to bringing in further reinforcements when the transfer window opens in January.

It appears that they have already identified a highly-rated Brazilian starlet as a possible target for the winter window. 

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim pictured on September 27, 2025

Man United keeping tabs on Vasco youngster

According to Bolavip, Man United have emerged as a 'strong contender' in the race to sign Rayan from Vasco da Gama.

The report claims that Vasco boss Fernando Diniz believes the 19-year-old has what it takes to be a 'generational star'.

Rayan may only be 19, but he has already racked up 87 senior appearances for Vasco since emerging from the club's youth ranks.

The promising attacker has been in fine form in 2025, having racked up 16 goals in 46 competitive matches, including 11 in 27 games in the Brazilian top flight. 

Rayan's preferred position appears to be on the right flank, although he has already proven in his career that he is capable of operating as a centre-forward.

Vasco da Gama's Rayan pictured on September 21, 2025

Man United face Chelsea competition

The Red Devils will surely view Rayan as a player for the future, but they may still need to act fast to secure his signature ahead of his other suitors.

At the end of September, it was reported that Man United's Premier League rivals, Chelsea, are looking to win the race for the Vasco star in 2026.

Brighton & Hove Albion are also believed to be interested in a player who is out of contract at the end of 2026. 

As per Jorge Nicola, via GOAL, Rayan has a €40m (£35m) release clause in his Vasco contract, although his current employers are looking to increase that figure as part of negotiations over a new deal. 

