Manchester United reportedly discover the price tag of an alternative transfer target to Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson.

Manchester United have reportedly discovered how much it will take to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for midfield reinforcements, with uncertainty surrounding the long-term futures of Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro.

There is a belief that Man United head coach Ruben Amorim wants to recruit two new midfielders before the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

Man United are said to view Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba and Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson as their top targets.

Man United learn Gomes asking price

Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Wolves' Gomes have also been mooted as potential alternative options.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Man United now know how much it will cost to prise Gomes away from Molineux in 2026.

The relegation-threatened side will demand around €50m (£44m) to part ways with a player who is under contract until at least the summer of 2030.

Rather than wait until the summer, the report suggests that Man United are even weighing up a possible bid in the January transfer window.

Should Man United move for Gomes?

Gomes has been one of Wolves' standout players since joining the club from Brazilian giants Flamengo in January 2023.

The 24-year-old now boasts plenty of Premier League experience with 92 top-flight appearances under his belt, although there may be some doubt as to whether he is ready to make the step up to a club of Man United's size.

Plus, the likes of Baleba and Anderson seem to be stronger options on paper, which may persuade Man United to hold off any move for Gomes until they explore the viability of potential moves for their top targets.

With that said, Man United could look to sign one of Baleba and Anderson, and then bring Gomes in to add depth to the midfield, especially as the Wolves man will be a cheaper option than the Brighton and Forest midfielders.