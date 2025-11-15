Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is reportedly keen on bringing in two midfielders next summer, with the head coach keen to upgrade on the likes of Casemiro.

Manchester United are reported to be in the market for both Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba next summer.

The Red Devils have enjoyed a relatively successful spell under boss Ruben Amorim, avoiding defeat in their last five games while even claiming victory against fierce rivals Liverpool earlier in October.

Despite the team's improved form, there are still concerns that midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro are not at the required level, especially as the duo have found it difficult to control matches.

United were said to be keen on bringing in Baleba from Brighton last summer, though a deal ultimately failed to materialise.

The Mirror report that Amorim wants to bring in two midfield additions before the start of 2026-27, with Forest's Anderson on the club's list of targets alongside Baleba.

Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba: Why Manchester United should sign both players

It can take time for signings from abroad to settle into the Premier League, as seen with Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, who was initially behind Fernandinho in Manchester City's pecking order before he adjusted to the intensity of the division.

United signed Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford respectively in the summer of 2025, and they have arguably been the team's best players in 2025-26.

Anderson is an excellent progressive passer, with no other midfielder in the Premier League having progressed the ball further via passing (3,844 yards).

The 23-year-old's passing qualities would be well complemented by Baleba, whose athleticism and duelling ability would help prevent counter-attacks from becoming dangerous.

Will Manchester United face competition from Premier League rivals?

The likes of Arsenal and Manchester City appear to have largely settled midfields, and bringing in either Anderson or Baleba would almost certainly require exits.

Chelsea also have numerous options in the middle of the pitch, but the Blues have never shied away from spending significant sums on players in positions of strength, as seen by the fact they signed Joao Pedro and Liam Delap despite already having Nicolas Jackson.

Perhaps Amorim will face competition from Liverpool, who have struggled all season to win second balls, and they are likely to reinforce in midfield in the coming transfer windows.

If United wish to beat the Reds to either Anderson or Baleba, securing Champions League football could be key, but failure to qualify for Europe could force them to look for cheaper alternatives.