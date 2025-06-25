Man United 'hold talks' over move for AC Milan target

Manchester United have reportedly held talks over a move for Club Brugge midfielder Ardon Jashari.

The 22-year-old is being linked with a move away from Club Brugge, just a year after he joined the Belgian side from FC Lucerne.

Jashari established himself as a key player in the Club Brugge lineup, contributing four goals and six assists in 52 competitive appearances.

As a result of his performances for his club side, Jashari was given the chance to make his first international start in Switzerland's 4-0 win over the USA last month.

Man United hold Jashari talks

According to The Mirror, Jashari has also caught the attention of Premier League giants Manchester United, who are on the lookout for a new midfielder to replace Christian Eriksen.

The Dane will officially leave Old Trafford when his contract expires at the end of this month, opening up a space in Ruben Amorim's engine room.

The report states that Man United have held discussions with Jashari's representatives, having identified the Switzerland international as a potential target.

Jashari does not appear too keen on a move to the Red Devils, while he has also turned down approaches from Fulham and West Ham United.

Man United still want to recruit a new midfielder, although they are currently prioritising their search for a number nine.

AC Milan leading Man United in transfer race

Jashari's Premier League suitors appear to be trailing Italian giants AC Milan, who have already made an official offer.

The Rossoneri have tabled a bid worth an initial £21.3m, plus an additional £4.3m in add-ons.

However, Club Brugge are looking for €40m (£34m) to part ways with a player who is under contract until the summer of 2029.

It remains to be seen whether any other club joins the race for Jashari, who has been mooted as a potential target for Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.